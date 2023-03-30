Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

3 hours ago
March 30, 2023 4:41 p.m. ET

A Morgan Stanley expert slashed net estimates for Charles Schwab because of nan effect of clients moving rate to higher yielding options and uncertainty arsenic to erstwhile this behaviour mightiness stop.

With “limited visibility” connected this and different variables, including nan regulatory landscape, “we are moving to nan sidelines,” expert Michael J. Cyprys wrote successful a March 30 investigation note. He downgraded nan brokerage patient to equal-weight from overweight, and trim his target value for Charles Schwab (ticker: SCHW) to $68 from $99. Shares presently waste and acquisition astir $52, beneath their 52-week highest of $89.

Source Barrons

