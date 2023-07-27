Morning Digest | ED does not have power to seek police remand: T.N. Minister Senthil Balaji argues in SC; NCW chief meets victims of sexual violence in Manipur, and more

Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji addressing nan media astatine Secretariat successful Chennai. The Minister who is facing money-laundering charges successful nan cash-for-jobs scam, said connected July 26, 2023 successful nan Supreme Court that nan Enforcement Directorate (ED) does not person nan powerfulness to activity his constabulary custody. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

ED does not person nan powerfulness to activity constabulary remand, Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji argues successful Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is facing money-laundering charges successful nan cash-for-jobs scam, said connected Wednesday successful nan Supreme Court that nan Enforcement Directorate (ED) does not person nan powerfulness to activity his constabulary custody.

NCW main meets victims of intersexual unit successful Manipur

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson made a quiet sojourn to Manipur this week to meet 2 of nan 3 victims of nan intersexual unit connected May 4, erstwhile they were stripped and paraded and 1 of them was raped successful Thoubal. A video clip of nan unit that surfaced past week had sparked monolithic outrage.

Transgender persons tin avail of immoderate of quota benefits disposable to nan marginalised, authorities tells SC

The Centre has told nan Supreme Court that transgender persons tin avail of immoderate of nan existing 50% preservation successful admissions and authorities jobs already disposable to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Socially and Educationally Backward Communities (SEBC) crossed nan country.

Allahabad HC extends enactment connected ASI study of Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday

The Allahabad High Court connected Wednesday stayed nan Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) technological study of nan Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday (July 27) while orally expressing “strong doubts” astir nan work.

Opposition parties to deterioration achromatic dresses successful Parliament connected Thursday

Leaders of nan guidance parties person urged each their MPs to deterioration achromatic dress connected Thursday arsenic they meet successful nan enclosure of nan leader of guidance successful nan morning.

PM Modi to sojourn Sikar successful Rajasthan connected Thursday, to inaugurate improvement projects

He will besides dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to nan federation and motorboat “Urea Gold”. Modi will besides reside a nationalist gathering successful Sikar; PM to merchandise Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore PM-KISAN beneficiaries astatine nan Sikar event

Citing FATF, Centre urges Supreme Court to fto S.K. Mishra proceed arsenic Enforcement Directorate chief

The Supreme Court connected Wednesday agreed to perceive connected July 27 an urgent exertion moved by nan Centre to let Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra to proceed successful agency till October 15.

BMC declares vacation for schools and colleges successful Mumbai connected Thursday arsenic IMD issues ‘red alert’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) connected Wednesday declared a vacation for each authorities and backstage schools and colleges connected July 27 aft nan IMD issued a “red alert” for nan metropolis.

Heavy rains successful isolated places successful Rajasthan

According to nan spokesperson of nan Jaipur Meteorological Centre, ray to mean rains and dense rains are expected astatine 1 aliases 2 places successful Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions connected Thursday arsenic good owed to progressive monsoon successful astir parts.

Parts of Delhi get mean to dense rainfall, IMD issues yellowish alert for Thursday

Parts of Delhi recorded mean to dense rainfall Wednesday greeting starring to waterlogging and disruption successful roadworthy traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, informing of mean rainfall during nan day. A yellowish alert has been issued for Thursday.

Suryakumar seeks people correction successful ODIs; Kishan and Samson to conflict for wicketkeeper’s slot

Suryakumar Yadav will beryllium aiming to amended his 50-over credentials while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are apt to audition for nan wicketkeeper’s slot erstwhile India play a three-match ODI bid against nan West Indies, opening successful Bridgetown, Barbados connected Thursday.

Lok Sabha passes Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill

Amidst pandemonium, nan Lok Sabha passed the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill on July 26, without immoderate changes from nan type first introduced connected March 29. The contentious Bill was introduced to amend the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

UNESCO endorses banning smartphones from schools

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has warned against an uncritical unreserved toward clasp of integer products successful acquisition settings, noting that “there is small robust grounds connected integer technology’s added worth successful education” and that “a batch of nan grounds comes from those trying to waste it”.

Ex-intel serviceman says nan U.S. is hiding info connected alien craft

The U.S. is concealing a longstanding programme that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a erstwhile Air Force intelligence serviceman testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.

Sports Ministry clears Indian men’s and women’s shot teams’ information successful Asian Cup

The Sports Ministry connected Wednesday cleared nan decks for Indian men's and women's shot teams' information successful nan AFC Asian Cup by relaxing its action criteria. Indian shot teams' return to nan continental showpiece for nan first clip successful 9 years would supply a large boost to nan players' morale, All India Football Federation (AIFF) main Kalyan Chaubey said connected July 26.

World Cup 2023 | Marquee India-Pakistan lucifer could beryllium rescheduled to October 14, fans look logistical nightmare

The blockbuster India-Pakistan title in the upcoming ODI World Cup could beryllium precocious by a time to October 14 owed to nan opening time of Navratri celebrations successful Ahmedabad, a improvement which whitethorn lead to logistical nightmare for nan fans.