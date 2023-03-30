Morning Digest | Former U.S. President Donald Trump indicted over hush money; China’s new Defence Minister likely to visit India for SCO meet, and more

A elephantine motion is seen displayed extracurricular Manhattan Criminal Court aft erstwhile U.S. President Donald Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan expansive assemblage pursuing a probe into hush money paid to porn prima Stormy Daniels, successful New York City, U.S. onMarch 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-President charged pinch crime

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan expansive jury, prosecutors and defence lawyers said connected March 31, making him nan first erstwhile U.S. President to look a criminal complaint and jolting his bid to retake nan White House adjacent year.

Back to school: 22.7 lakh adults gained literacy and numeracy skills this year

A grandma and her granddaughter; women down veils successful agrarian Rajasthan; a bridegroom successful Madhya Pradesh; aged couples heading to schoolhouse together: these are among nan 22.7 lakh improbable students from 10 States and Union Territories who became qualified arsenic literate adults this year, passing nan Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) for 2022-23. More than 40% of nan successful candidates were from Madhya Pradesh alone.

Ahead of GST Appellate Tribunal’s launch, an SOP for investigations

With Parliament clearing nan decks for nan constitution of Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal to resoluteness rising disputes nether nan astir six-year-old indirect taxation regime, nan Revenue Department is successful nan process of finalising a modular operating process (SOP) for officers undertaking intelligence and investigation work.

China’s caller Defence Minister apt to sojourn India for SCO meet

China’s recently appointed Defence Minister, General Li Shangfu, is group to make his first sojourn to India successful April, which is besides group to beryllium nan first high-level subject sojourn from China since nan Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation began successful April 2020. Separately, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking astatine an arena connected Thursday, said that solution of nan stand-off successful eastbound Ladakh “is activity successful progress” and successful nan past 3 years, nan operation of subject and diplomacy moving successful lockstep has made advancement successful resolving it.

Fugitive Amritpal’s adjutant booked nether Arms Act successful J&K for procuring gun licence against clone documents

A lawsuit nether nan Arms Act was lodged against Varinder Singh, a adjacent adjutant of fugitive separatist leader Amritpal Singh of ‘Waris Punjab De’, connected Thursday in nan Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar district.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s tweet embarrasses his party, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju uses it to target Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha personnel Digvijaya Singh’s tweet connected Thursday to convey Germany for taking statement of “how populist is being compromised done persecution of Rahul Gandhi” has not only embarrassed his statement but besides fixed nan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ammunition to target nan Congress complete “seeking overseas interference” successful nan country’s soul affairs.

PFI members utilized societal media accounts to dispersed communal hatred, target govt. and higher judiciary: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has analysed much than 60 Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts linked to nan now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), done which its functionaries and members were allegedly spreading communal hatred and targeting nan Indian authorities and higher judiciary.

MoD signs contracts worthy ₹22,986 crore for ships and equipment

The Defence Ministry connected Thursday signed 4 contracts worth ₹22,986 crore for acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NG-OPVs) and six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) for nan Navy, arsenic good arsenic instrumentality and BrahMos supersonic missiles for coastal defence.

Now, ancestry records to beryllium utilized successful nan telling of history

Kapil Parasher’s 10x10 ft agency room adjacent Kusha ghat successful Haridwar is lined pinch alloy almirahs weighed down pinch rolls of leather-bound grounds books. He opens a cupboard, its solid frontage showing nan galore piles stacked within, and takes retired a ledger. On nan floor, sits a middle-aged mates waiting to find retired astir their ancestors. The 40-year-old Mr. Parasher, who wears a dhoti-kurta, opens nan bahi (book), and leafs done what could beryllium hundreds of pages.

2008 Jaipur blasts | Rights groups request caller probe aft High Court verdict

Civil authorities groups connected Thursday demanded a caller investigation into nan 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, which claimed 71 lives, pursuing nan acquittal of 4 persons successful nan lawsuit by nan Rajasthan High Court. They besides sought contiguous action against nan constabulary officers who had “fabricated nan cases” against nan guiltless persons who spent 15 years down bars.

Trade talks and negotiated tensions ‘unconnected’, says U.K.

The U.K. authorities said connected Thursday that nan free waste and acquisition statement negotiations betwixt New Delhi and London and nan tensions successful nan bilateral narration complete India’s concerns astir lax information astatine nan Indian High Commission, London, were 2 chopped issues.