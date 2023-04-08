Morning Digest | House panel apprised of collusive threat from China and Pakistan; T.N. sanctions graft case probe against EPS, and more

Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK wide caput Edappai Palaniswami. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

House sheet apprised of collusive threat from China and Pakistan

The Indian Navy presently has a spot of astir 130 ships and submarines and while nan target is to person a 200-ship Navy, fixed nan existent trajectory it is apt to person 155-160 ships, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs Gen. Anil Chauhan has said successful a submission to nan Parliamentary opinionated committee connected defence.

Tamil Nadu accords punishment for graft lawsuit probe against erstwhile CM Palaniswami\

The Tamil Nadu authorities has accorded punishment to nan Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to registry a elaborate enquiry and analyse allegations of irregularities against AIADMK wide caput and erstwhile Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami successful nan building of buildings for authorities aesculapian colleges crossed nan State.

Tax paid by elder citizens surges to complete ₹1 lakh crore

There has been a astonishing surge successful income taxation payments from elder citizens during nan past year, lifting nan wide taxation collections from nan 60+ organization by arsenic overmuch arsenic 61.5% from pre-COVID levels to surpass ₹1 lakh crore.

Kozhikode train arson case: fishy sent to 11-day constabulary custody, UAPA whitethorn beryllium invoked

The fishy successful the Kozhikode train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi, 24, was sent to constabulary custody for 11 days connected Friday. He was taken to nan Armed Reserve Camp of nan constabulary astatine Maloorkkunnu successful nan metropolis for nan 2nd information of interrogation.

With 2024 LS polls successful mind, Kharge calls up Opposition leaders

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken to apical Opposition leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin and erstwhile Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successful nan past two-three days to transportation guardant nan taxable of Opposition unity successful nan run-up to nan 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Mission to representation agrarian India’s taste assets covers complete 1 lakh villages

In a bid to harness nan unsocial taste practice of agrarian India, nan authorities has identified and documented unique features of much than 1 lakh villages crossed nan country.

IPL 2023 | Super Giants spinners time off Sunrisers successful a tangle, make it a locomotion successful nan park

Super Giants spinners extracted nan maximum from nan slow and debased transportation to strangulate nan Sunrisers Hyderabad batters and restricted them to a humble 121 for 8 astatine nan Ekana Cricket stadium present connected Friday.

Hyundai a awesome of India-South Korea ties: Jaishankar

Automobile elephantine Hyundai is simply a awesome of India-South Korea relations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said connected Friday. Speaking astatine an arena welcoming nan Foreign Minister of South Korea, Park Jin, Mr. Jaishankar said India-South Korea relations embraced a wide array of factors for illustration economic, political, civilization and people-to-people ties and appreciated nan liking of Korean citizens successful Buddhism.

Special Task Force of T.N. constabulary combing Mudumalai wood area

The Special Task Force of nan Tamil Nadu constabulary has launched a combing cognition successful nan Mudumalai wood area up of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sojourn to nan Theppakadu elephant campy successful nan Nilgiris connected April 9.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde sees supporters disconnected up of his ain travel to Ayodhya connected Sunday

In his first sojourn aft becoming Maharashtra Chief Minister successful June past year, Eknath Shinde will beryllium reaching Ayodhya successful Uttar Pradesh connected April 9 on pinch MPs, MLAs and thousands of activists from his Shiv Sena faction.