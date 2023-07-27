Morning Digest | Indian economy to grow at 6.1% in 2023, IMF projects; Opposition for no-trust vote against Narendra Modi government, and more

Names of 5 crore MGNREGS workers deleted successful 2022-23, Minister informs Lok Sabha

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh, successful a written reply to nan Lok Sabha, connected July 25 informed that names of complete 5 crore workers person been deleted nether nan Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) successful nan financial twelvemonth 2022-23. There has been a hike of 247% successful deletions during 2022-23 arsenic compared to 2021-22.

IMF projects Indian system to turn astatine 6.1% successful 2023

The IMF connected July 25 projected a maturation complaint of 6.1% for India successful 2023, which is simply a 0.2 percent constituent upward revision compared pinch nan April projection.

Manipur authorities partially eases Internet curbs; nary entree connected mobiles

After an 83-day Internet shutdown successful Manipur, nan State authorities marginally eased nan restrictions connected July 25, albeit nether strict conditions.

INDIA confederation apt to taxable no-confidence mobility announcement against authorities successful Lok Sabha connected Wednesday

The confederation has already drawn up a draught of nan announcement and is successful nan process of getting nan basal 50 signatures of MPs. The group has to taxable nan announcement before 10 am for it to beryllium publication retired by nan speaker successful nan House connected Wednesday.

Gyanvapi mosque guidance moves Allahabad HC complete ASI survey, proceeding begins

The Allahabad High Court connected Tuesday heard a plea against a territory tribunal bid directing nan Archaeological Survey of India to behaviour a study to find if nan Gyanvapi mosque successful Varanasi was built upon a temple. After proceeding arguments successful nan matter, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker posted it for further proceeding connected Wednesday.

President Murmu reaches Odisha connected three-day tour

The President will recreation to Cuttack connected Wednesday, during which she will connection prayers astatine nan Chandi Temple and sojourn nan residence of ‘Utkal Gourab’ Madhusudan Das and salary floral tribute to his statue.

NHRC to big nationalist convention connected intelligence healthcare successful Vigyan Bhawan, merchandise a caller book

The convention by nan National Human Rights Commission connected ‘Moving Mental Health Beyond Institutions’ will beryllium held astatine Vigyan Bhawan, and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Praveen Pawar will beryllium nan main guest, officials said connected Tuesday.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) connected Tuesday (July 25) successfully completed nan 5th and last orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of nan Chandrayaan-3 mission. It was performed successfully from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) successful Bengaluru.

Taliban bans beauty salons successful Afghanistan contempt U.N. interest and uncommon nationalist protest

The Taliban announced connected July 25 that each beauty salons successful Afghanistan must now close arsenic a one-month deadline ended, contempt uncommon nationalist guidance to nan edict.

Peace-themed torch unveiled for Paris 2024 Olympics

The creation of nan Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic torch was unveiled connected Tuesday, imitating nan reflection of nan Eiffel Tower connected nan ruffled aboveground of nan Seine stream and conveying a serene energy, its designer said.