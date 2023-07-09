Morning Digest | Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian mission in London subdued; U.S. sends its top human rights official to Delhi, and more

Pro-Khalistan protestation successful London subdued

A pro-Khalistan protestation extracurricular nan Indian High Commission successful London was comparatively subdued and passed disconnected without incident connected Saturday. The long of Saturday’s objection was little than nan scheduled long of astir 3-3.5 hours. Only a fistful of group gathered successful nan rainfall to be nan protestation (The Hindu estimated 35-40 were successful attendance astatine 1 constituent ), successful crisp opposition pinch protests astatine nan aforesaid location earlier this year.

No clarity successful Karnataka Budget connected reimbursements to RTCs and Escoms for Shakti, Gruha Jyoti schemes

In a Budget that was eagerly awaited not conscionable for being nan first by a caller State government, but besides for curiosity astir nan implementation of nan 5 guarantees by Congress, location appears to beryllium nary clarity connected really nan respective corporations and companies will beryllium reimbursed for nan use schemes.

Coming, women-only courts for replacement conflict resolution

The Centre is launching a unsocial inaugural of mounting up women-only courts astatine nan colony level arsenic an alternate conflict solution forum for issues for illustration home violence, spot authorities and countering nan patriarchal system. The strategy would beryllium launched connected a aviator ground successful 50 villages each successful Assam and Jammu and Kashmir from August and would beryllium extended to nan remainder of nan state complete nan adjacent six months.

U.S. sends its apical quality authorities charismatic to Delhi and Dhaka

Close connected nan heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s authorities sojourn to nan U.S., nan Biden administration’s apical charismatic connected quality authorities issues is visiting India and Bangladesh for talks pinch a number of elder authorities officials, and civilian nine activists. The charismatic will besides meet the Tibetan Buddhist leader nan Dalai Lama, successful a sojourn loaded pinch messaging for nan region.

Rahul Gandhi defamation lawsuit | Gujarat High Court mum connected societal liking successful averting costly election

The Gujarat High Court has refused to enactment nan condemnation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation lawsuit while upholding nan origin of “purity successful politics”, but nan judgement does not straight woody pinch nan mobility of “societal interest” progressive successful averting an costly and cumbersome predetermination to a parliamentary constituency, arsenic a number of erstwhile judgements person done.

Centre adding much services to Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres

India’s five-year-old Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) programme, which has grown to much than 1.60 lakhs centres and registered a footfall of complete 178.87 crore (as of June end), is undergoing its biggest ever description of services, confirmed sources successful nan Health Ministry.

Deliberations connected to summation intake numbers, percent of imperishable intake done Agnipath scheme

With nan first batch of Agniveers having joined nan units and sewage deployed connected nan ground, location are deliberations going connected complete expanding nan intake size per batch from astir 46,000 and nan recruitment to imperishable cadre from 25% to 50%. This comes arsenic nan services, particularly nan Army, look to dress up for nan shortage successful unit that has accumulated complete nan past 3 years.

Centre pulls up West Bengal for allegedly transferring midday repast costs towards elections

In a powerfully worded letter, nan Union authorities has sought an mentation from nan West Bengal authorities regarding nan diversion of PM POSHAN (midday repast scheme) costs for State elections. The missive dated July 7, a transcript of which was accessed by The Hindu, states, “Bare perusal of nan money transportation suggests that costs earmarked for midday repast nether PM POSHAN are being utilized for a different purpose. The papers made disposable connected WhatsApp by nan State officials propose that a dormant slope relationship has been utilized for transportation of costs for State elections. It whitethorn beryllium agreed that this is contrary to nan principles of financial guidance arsenic chopped slope accounts are to beryllium utilized for chopped purposes.”

Jain monk murdered; assemblage was trim into pieces and dumped successful a defunct borewell

The hunt for nan missing Jain monk successful Belagavi territory ended connected Saturday pinch nan shocking revelation of his execution and betterment of his assemblage parts from an unfastened defunct borewell successful a field at Katakabavi successful Raibag taluk of nan district. As nan business is tense, Belagavi Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and different elder officials are camping successful Katakabavi and Hirekodi villages and further constabulary forces person been deployed there.

Aditi Swami becomes U-18 compound world champion

Rising archer Aditi Swami defeated Leann Drake of nan USA to go nan Under-18 women’s world champion successful Limerick connected July 8. Fresh from breaking nan Under-18 compound women qualifying grounds astatine past month’s World Cup, Aditi carried nan momentum to nan ongoing Youth World Championships to conclusion Leann 142-136 successful nan final.

Duleep Trophy 2023 | South Zone edges retired North Zone successful aggravated finish

Tamil Nadu’s R Sai Kishore came up pinch a splendid all-round show arsenic South Zone trumped North Zone by 2 wickets connected a rain-interrupted but thrilling past time of nan Duleep Trophy semifinal successful Bengaluru connected July 8 .In nan final, South will return connected defending champions West Zone successful a repetition of nan 2022 title clash.