Mortgage lending hits lowest since 2016 excluding pandemic

Image source, Getty Images

Mortgage lending successful February fell to its lowest level since 2016, excluding nan pandemic, according to Bank of England figures.

It comes arsenic higher borrowing costs make buying spot little affordable.

Homeowners borrowed £700m successful February, down from £2bn successful January and nan lowest level for immoderate period since April 2016, isolated from nan Covid crisis.

However, nan Bank said nan number of mortgages approved by lenders roseate somewhat from 39,600 to 43,500.

Karen Noye, a owe master astatine Quilter, said nan effective liking complaint connected caller mortgages roseate to 4.24% successful February, making borrowing much costly for imaginable home-owners.

But she said nan rebound successful approvals suggested "green shoots mightiness beryllium appearing" successful nan lodging market.