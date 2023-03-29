Mortgage lending hits lowest since 2016 excluding pandemic

1 hour ago
Mortgage lending successful February fell to its lowest level since 2016, excluding nan pandemic, according to Bank of England figures.

It comes arsenic higher borrowing costs make buying spot little affordable.

Homeowners borrowed £700m successful February, down from £2bn successful January and nan lowest level for immoderate period since April 2016, isolated from nan Covid crisis.

However, nan Bank said nan number of mortgages approved by lenders roseate somewhat from 39,600 to 43,500.

Karen Noye, a owe master astatine Quilter, said nan effective liking complaint connected caller mortgages roseate to 4.24% successful February, making borrowing much costly for imaginable home-owners.

But she said nan rebound successful approvals suggested "green shoots mightiness beryllium appearing" successful nan lodging market.

"It's clear that home-buyers are cautiously returning backmost to nan marketplace successful early 2023 aft nan immense shocks astatine nan backmost extremity of past twelvemonth made galore put their location hunts connected ice. How this each feeds done to location prices is yet to beryllium seen."

Source Bbc

