The Russian subject is apt to measure nan remarks by nan US caput of state, nan Kremlin has said

The Russian subject will apt scrutinize comments made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken aft he predicted a imaginable timeframe for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

In an question and reply connected Friday pinch Ouest-France and German media group Funke, Blinken stated that nan US and its friends should “do everything... to thief Ukraine reconquer nan territories taken by Russia, including done a counteroffensive, expected successful nan coming weeks.”

In response, Peskov noted that Russia uses a scope of accusation successful readying its operations successful nan conflict pinch Ukraine, and that Blinken’s remarks appeared to be “a connection that is simply a taxable for introspection by our military.”

“They thoroughly way each nan applicable accusation and return it into relationship erstwhile readying nan continuation of nan typical subject operation,” nan statesmanlike spokesperson explained.

Kiev and its Western backers person progressively talked up a awesome counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces, supposedly group to return spot sometime during nan outpouring and involving tanks and different hardware provided by nan West, arsenic good arsenic Ukrainian troops trained abroad.

The beforehand will reportedly beryllium aimed astatine restoring Ukraine’s borders arsenic they were earlier 2014. This includes nan Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, which each voted to go portion of Russia successful referendums past autumn, arsenic good arsenic Crimea, which reunited pinch Moscow 9 years ago.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who presently serves arsenic lawman caput of nan Security Council, antecedently formed uncertainty connected Ukraine’s expertise to transportation retired specified a large-scale operation, arguing that nan claims by officials successful Kiev were merely “propaganda.”

On Thursday, nan New York Times reported that nan Pentagon had launched an investigation aft a trove of classified information connected US and NATO activities to hole Kiev for a counteroffensive were leaked online. The papers, whose root is unclear, assessed areas specified arsenic unit strengths, timelines for arms shipments, and ammunition expenditure. However, they did not authorities erstwhile precisely nan cognition was scheduled to start.