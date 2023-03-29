Moto G Play (2023) Review: Low Price, Low on Function - CNET

The Moto G Play for 2023 costs $170 (or even little astatine Amazon), making it 1 of nan cheapest caller phones you tin get correct now, and without nan bloatware aliases wireless bearer restrictions we sometimes spot connected lower-priced devices. With a decent group of specs for nan value -- including a triple camera strategy pinch a 16-megapixel main camera, a 6.5-inch show pinch a 90Hz refresh complaint and a 5,000-mAh artillery that provides astir 3 days of artillery life -- this should person been an charismatic action for anyone looking for a decent, no-frills phone.

However, this telephone has a number of capacity issues that make it frustrating to use. And connected apical of that, Motorola chose to driblet 1 of its champion Moto gestures: twisting nan telephone to quickly unfastened its camera. While immoderate mightiness see these gestures a gimmick, they person been a signature constituent of Motorola's phones for astir a decade. Other gestures for illustration "chop to move connected flashlight" are still here, making nan absence of nan camera motion moreover much glaring.

Despite these important drawbacks, nan 2023 Moto G Play does person immoderate affirmative attributes. The artillery life is great, nan package is simply a reasonably cleanable type of Android 12 and you'll find uncommon ports for illustration a headphone jack and microSD paper slot for retention description . But nan telephone will only get 1 awesome package update to Android 13, which is little than I'd for illustration to spot but emblematic for this value range, arsenic good arsenic 3 years of information updates.

Yet each perk I database comes pinch different problem, which is important to see if you're tempted by nan Moto G Play because of its debased price.

Like Long artillery life

Clean type of Android 12

Three years of information updates Don't Like Frequent lag, issues loading software

Questionable refresh rate

No "twist to unfastened camera" gesture

Moto G Play creation and performance

The Moto G Play looks bully for a telephone that costs conscionable $170. The Navy Blue colour of its integrative assemblage provides a hint of personality, while nan phone's low-resolution 720p show includes a surface cutout for nan 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The fingerprint sensor is located successful my favourite spot connected an Android telephone -- nan back.

But nan problems statesman erstwhile you commencement utilizing nan phone. The phone's MediaTek Helio G37 processor and 3GB of RAM weren't powerful capable to juggle aggregate apps easily. In immoderate cases, it wouldn't moreover load definite apps. This was peculiarly bizarre considering it loaded a 3D crippled for illustration Crazy Taxi (admittedly an oldie but still a goodie), but couldn't tally different modern 2D games for illustration Exploding Kittens. With nan phone's mini 32GB of storage, I'm fortunate to moreover fresh a mates games onto nan Moto G Play, though location is simply a microSD paper slot for retention description .

Geekbench V.5.0 single-core Moto G Play 155 Galaxy A03S 159 TCL Stylus 5G 550 Note: Longer bars bespeak amended performance Longer bars bespeak amended performance

Geekbench V.5.0 multicore Moto G Play 572 Galaxy A03S 889 TCL Stylus 5G 1,739 Note: Longer bars bespeak amended performance Longer bars bespeak amended performance

Email, news and video-streaming apps fared amended successful position of performance, but not by much. Even though nan Moto G Play touts a 90Hz refresh rate, which should soft retired animations, location is simply a batch of noticeable lag. I couldn't moreover show erstwhile nan refresh complaint reached 90Hz. The Settings paper lets you take betwixt "Auto" and "60 Hz," pinch nan erstwhile dynamically changing nan refresh complaint based connected what you are doing. Having an car mounting does make sense, but a batch of nan cheaper Android phones I've utilized besides see nan action to group nan telephone to a accordant 90Hz, alongside a 60Hz action for preserving artillery life.

This brings maine backmost to nan phone's 5,000-mAh artillery -- a agleam spot considering it easy lasted 2 days connected a afloat complaint during my testing. I deliberation it's imaginable for nan artillery to make it to a 3rd day, mostly because of really underpowered this instrumentality is. I typically sewage astir 3 hours of surface clip per time connected nan instrumentality during my testing, which included streaming, shooting photos and trying to play games for this review.

During a much progressive convention connected nan phone, successful which I streamed 22 minutes of a TV show astatine 100% brightness and past took a 24-minute video call, nan artillery dropped from 59% to 46%. On little progressive days, successful which nan telephone was utilized chiefly for listening to euphony while commuting, reference news articles and ray texting, I could extremity nan time pinch conscionable complete 50% remaining.

Charging times for nan telephone are mostly little awesome than artillery life. With nan included 10-watt charger, it typically took conscionable complete an hr to complaint from zero to 50%. Getting to 100% would return conscionable complete 2 hours, 30 minutes. When I tested charging speeds pinch my 18-watt charger, nan results were somewhat faster. The telephone would get from zero to 66% aft an hr and decorativeness charging conscionable past nan two-hour mark.

The Moto G Play has 3 cameras, anchored by a 16-megapixel main camera. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Moto G Play cameras

The Moto G Play has a triple-camera strategy anchored by a main 16-megapixel camera, which is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel extent sensor. But photos are consistently fuzzy, whether I took them indoors, outdoors, successful agleam environments aliases successful nan dark.

A foggy time successful New York, taken connected nan Moto G Play. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

While it was bully to spot Portrait mode connected a telephone astatine this price, I tin hardly spot overmuch of a bokeh effect successful my photos. This is particularly existent erstwhile utilizing nan 5-megapixel front-facing camera, successful which my photos looked consistently muddy.

My friend took a photograph of maine astatine nan Taco Bell successful Times Square utilizing Portrait Mode, but it's challenging to spot if it made a difference. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The Moto G Play's front-facing camera had a reliable clip keeping maine successful focus, moreover successful a edifice pinch decent lighting. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

I took nan Moto G Play pinch maine to Taco Bell -- because yes, I'm going to spell eat inexpensive nutrient while reviewing a inexpensive phone. I had my friend return photos of maine utilizing nan phone's Portrait setting. You tin benignant of spot a ray blurring effect successful nan background, but it's difficult to perceive.

In different selfie taken astatine a edifice pinch amended lighting than nan Taco Bell, I recovered nan selfie camera to person a reliable clip keeping maine successful focus.

And erstwhile taking photos of my friend's canine Daisy, nan rear cameras struggled to seizure overmuch item of her fur, moreover erstwhile she sat still. In nan champion of conditions, nan phone's cameras struggle to return crisp photos.

Daisy nan canine sat comparatively still for this photo, but nan Moto G Play's camera captures minimal detail. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

I compared nan photos taken connected nan Moto G Play against nan aforesaid images taken connected nan $160 Samsung Galaxy A03S, and recovered nan image value to beryllium astir comparable for elemental fixed shots. When shooting a bookshelf astatine CNET's office, nan Moto G Play sewage somewhat much item of nan book covers than nan Galaxy A03S, pinch nan second phone's image appearing a spot darker.

However, erstwhile it comes to a photograph pinch tons of item and color, specified arsenic pinch this works wall, nan Moto G Play struggles to discern betwixt nan different shades of green. Meanwhile nan Galaxy A03S performs overmuch amended pinch discerning nan darker greenish shades from nan lighter ones, making for a dramatically different photo.

Neither phone's camera performs particularly well, which is simply a communal taxable among phones that costs nether $200. For me, this places nan Moto G Play's camera photos squarely into nan class of being acceptable for group chats, but not overmuch else. It's going to return a batch of really bully lighting and dependable hands successful bid to make nan astir of these cameras, and that's much effort than astir group are going to want to make.

There are amended options, moreover erstwhile you want to prevention money

Even erstwhile you're looking for nan cheapest imaginable phone, your instrumentality still needs to tally astir apps without rumor and return decent-looking photos. I wouldn't expect a telephone that costs little than $200 to tally Fortnite astatine nan highest graphics settings, but I americium expecting to usage apps pinch minimal lag. While phones astatine this value are besides typically lighter connected features, nan perks that are disposable should bring noticeable worth to nan experience. The Moto G Play's Portrait mode and precocious refresh complaint don't win successful this regard.

Instead of buying nan Moto G Play astatine $170, you're astir apt amended disconnected redeeming $10 and getting nan $160 Samsung Galaxy A03S. While that telephone besides has unimpressive cameras, it was astatine slightest capable to multitask much easily.

Although I haven't reviewed it yet, you mightiness besides see nan $199 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, since it has 64GB of retention and 5G connectivity. Later this year, a number of TCL 40 phones will get successful nan US, which will see 5G and 128GB of retention for nether $200. Those devices mightiness beryllium worthy waiting for if you aren't successful dire request of a inexpensive telephone correct now.