Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launched in India

Motorola connected Monday launched Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra successful nan Indian market. With these caller smartphones, Motorola dives into foldable/flip class and frankincense competing pinch Samsung and Oppo.

Motorola besides invokes nan Razr bequest pinch Razr 40 bid motorboat that was a arena during company’s premier 2 decades ago.

Motorola Razr 40 bid builds connected nan conception of 2 displays; 1 screen surface upfront and a main show wrong that holds ample aboveground area compared to nan cover.

In position of features, Motorola Razr 40 comes pinch a 1.5 inch OLED screen surface pinch 1,000 nits of highest brightness. The main show stretches up to 6.9 inch having FHD+ pOLED nature. The 10-bit sheet supports 144Hz refresh rate, 22:9 facet ratio and 1,400 nits of highest brightness.

The Motorola Razr 40 ships pinch a 4,200mAh artillery pinch 30W wired charging support and 5W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 40 operates connected Android 13. The Razr 10 uses Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor pinch 8GB RAM and 256GB soul space.

Motorola has put successful a 64MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide sensor connected nan Razr 40. It has sewage a 32MP beforehand camera for selfies.

Similarly, nan Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has sewage a 3.6 inch FHD+ pOLED screen surface pinch 144Hz refresh complaint and 1,100 nits of highest brightness. The main show remains of 6.9 inch pinch FHD+ pOLED features. The refresh complaint successful nan Razr 40 Ultra increases to 165Hz pinch 22:9 facet ratio and 1,400 nits of highest brightness.

The Razr 40 Ultra has a reduced artillery size of 3,800mAh compared to Razr 40. The charging capacity successful Razr 40 Ultra is aforesaid arsenic of Razr 40.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra utilises Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 pinch 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB soul memory. It operates connected Android 13.

In camera, Razr 40 Ultra has a 12MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie camera is of 32MP.

Motorola Razr 40 has been priced astatine ₹59,999 whereas Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will waste astatine ₹89,999. Both nan phones will beryllium disposable connected Amazon.