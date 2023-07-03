Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launched in India

12 hours ago
Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launched successful India

Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Motorola connected Monday launched Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra successful nan Indian market. With these caller smartphones, Motorola dives into foldable/flip class and frankincense competing pinch Samsung and Oppo.

Motorola besides invokes nan Razr bequest pinch Razr 40 bid motorboat that was a arena during company’s premier 2 decades ago.

Motorola Razr 40 bid builds connected nan conception of 2 displays; 1 screen surface upfront and a main show wrong that holds ample aboveground area compared to nan cover.

In position of features, Motorola Razr 40 comes pinch a 1.5 inch OLED screen surface pinch 1,000 nits of highest brightness. The main show stretches up to 6.9 inch having FHD+ pOLED nature. The 10-bit sheet supports 144Hz refresh rate, 22:9 facet ratio and 1,400 nits of highest brightness.

The Motorola Razr 40 ships pinch a 4,200mAh artillery pinch 30W wired charging support and 5W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 40 operates connected Android 13. The Razr 10 uses Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor pinch 8GB RAM and 256GB soul space.

Motorola has put successful a 64MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide sensor connected nan Razr 40. It has sewage a 32MP beforehand camera for selfies.

Similarly, nan Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has sewage a 3.6 inch FHD+ pOLED screen surface pinch 144Hz refresh complaint and 1,100 nits of highest brightness. The main show remains of 6.9 inch pinch FHD+ pOLED features. The refresh complaint successful nan Razr 40 Ultra increases to 165Hz pinch 22:9 facet ratio and 1,400 nits of highest brightness.

The Razr 40 Ultra has a reduced artillery size of 3,800mAh compared to Razr 40. The charging capacity successful Razr 40 Ultra is aforesaid arsenic of Razr 40.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra utilises Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 pinch 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB soul memory. It operates connected Android 13.

In camera, Razr 40 Ultra has a 12MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie camera is of 32MP.

Motorola Razr 40 has been priced astatine ₹59,999 whereas Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will waste astatine ₹89,999. Both nan phones will beryllium disposable connected Amazon.

