Motsepe, Ithuba donate R8m to quell Banyana dispute

Mining mogul Patrice Motsepe and Ithuba National Lottery person donated R8m to Banyana Banyana, who are heading retired to New Zealand connected Wednesday night.

The announcement was made astatine a media briefing connected Wednesday successful Sandton, Johannensburg.

Businessman and Caf president Motsepe gave nan squad R6m, while Ithuba contributed R2m.

The ladies are expected to pitchy disconnected coming to New Zealand to return portion successful the Fifa Women’s World Cup, which will beryllium hosted by New Zealand and Australia later this month.