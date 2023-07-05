Motsepe, Ithuba donate R8m to quell Banyana dispute

Mining mogul Patrice Motsepe and Ithuba National Lottery person donated R8m to Banyana Banyana, who are heading retired to New Zealand connected Wednesday night.
The announcement was made astatine a media briefing connected Wednesday successful Sandton, Johannensburg.
Businessman and Caf president Motsepe gave nan squad R6m, while Ithuba contributed R2m.
The ladies are expected to pitchy disconnected coming to New Zealand to return portion successful the Fifa Women’s World Cup, which will beryllium hosted by New Zealand and Australia later this month.
“We will not beryllium dictating really they usage nan money, but it is to support nan squad to guarantee that they person each nan accommodation and requirements that they will need. There was a chat that was held this greeting [Wednesday]. Our institution is very overmuch astir women empowerment. When we sewage nan telephone of opportunity to beryllium portion of this, we jumped connected to that, it was past minute,” said Ithuba typical Michelle Trotsenburg.
This is aft sports, arts and civilization curate Zizi Kodwa made a fewer calls connected Tuesday nighttime to get sponsorship aft a conflict betwixt South African Football Association and nan players, who were complaining astir their salaries and bonuses for nan tournament. They had sought a written reassurance that Safa would springiness them astatine slightest R400,000 each for participating successful nan World Cup.