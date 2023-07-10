Mozilla Thunderbird 115 Arrives Today, and It Looks Great

Thunderbird

Thunderbird has agelong been an app that’s been celebrated for looking alternatively utilitarian. However, that started to alteration pinch last year’s awesome Thunderbird 102 update, and now Mozilla is continuing its overhaul pinch nan merchandise of Thunderbird 115.

Contrary to Firefox, nan Mozilla-made email customer has ever taken nan “if it ain’t broke, don’t hole it” mantra, thing that was progressively meaning that different email clients were looking and emotion much modern. While nan Thunderbird squad didn’t really attraction astir it before, it launched an all-out effort to modernize nan client, thing that started pinch nan take of nan K-9 Mail client connected Android and its intentions to yet move it into a mobile type of Thunderbird. Its biggest update successful years, however, is besides a coagulated effort successful that direction.

Thunderbird type 115, codenamed Supernova, has been coming for immoderate time. The update launched successful beta past month, letting users cheque retired nan adjacent large point for Thunderbird. It’s expected to commencement rolling retired to everyone today, though.

Thunderbird 115 successful ray mode Thunderbird / Mastodon

The update has a UI that looks overmuch much modern and akin to different modern email clients, pinch a modernized “card view” that will show nan contented of nan email to nan correct broadside of nan model alternatively than beneath nan database of emails. There’s besides a overmuch much improved reside book, sortable files modes, and an easy position that lets you entree tags easily. Also modernized is nan almanac view, which will besides consciousness easy to usage if you’ve ever utilized a modern almanac app successful caller times.

The consequence present is an app that really feels modern, leaving nan aged Thunderbird experience, and its mid-to-late-2000s look, down and bringing things up to nan existent decade. And nan Thunderbird squad says that nan acquisition should proceed to beryllium improved successful consequent updates, arsenic location are still galore things successful nan pipeline that weren’t included successful this update.

Thunderbird 115 successful acheronian mode Thunderbird / Mastodon

You tin download Thunderbird from nan charismatic website. The caller update doesn’t look to beryllium unrecorded conscionable yet, but Mozilla has confirmed it will commencement rolling retired later coming aft it was delayed from nan planned Monday release.

Source: Mastodon, Thunderbird Release Notes