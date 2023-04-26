Andrew Bridgen has been kicked retired of nan Conservative Party aft comparing COVID vaccines to nan Holocaust.

The outspoken MP will clasp his spot arsenic an MP successful nan House of Commons.

Mr Bridgen made nan comments earlier this year, claiming a "consultant cardiologist" told him COVID jabs were "causing superior harms", adding that nan vaccine programme was "the biggest crime against humanity since nan Holocaust".

He was suspended from nan parliamentary statement successful January.

A Tory Party spokesperson said: "Mr Bridgen was expelled from nan Conservative Party connected 12 April pursuing nan proposal of a disciplinary panel. He has 28 days from this day to appeal."

Mr Bridgen says he plans to guidelines again arsenic an MP.

He said: "My expulsion from nan Conservative Party nether mendacious pretences only confirms nan civilization of corruption, collusion and cover-ups which plagues our governmental system.

"I person been a vocal professional of nan vaccine rollout and nan statement person been judge to make an illustration of me.

"I americium grateful for my newfound state and will proceed to conflict for justness for each those harmed, injured and bereaved owed to governmental incompetence.

"I will proceed to service my constituents arsenic I was elected to do and intend to guidelines again astatine nan adjacent election."

Mr Bridgen represents nan North West Leicestershire constituency, wherever he had a 20,400 mostly complete second-place Labour successful 2019.

But his spot extracurricular nan Conservative Party makes it improbable he will get anyplace adjacent nan aforesaid support arsenic before.

Speaking conscionable aft Mr Bridgen's tweet, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he "completely condemns those types of comments successful nan strongest imaginable terms".

"Obviously, it is utterly unacceptable to make linkages and usage connection for illustration that, and I'm wished that nan scourge of antisemitism is eradicated," Mr Sunak said.

"It has perfectly nary spot successful our society. And I cognize that nan erstwhile fewer years person been challenging for nan Jewish community, and I ne'er want them to acquisition thing for illustration that ever again."

Scientists and aesculapian professionals person condemned Mr Bridgen's remarks.

Sir Andrew Pollard, head of nan Oxford Vaccine Group, said nan information and efficacy of vaccines are "tested rigorously successful objective trials", while nan information is subjected to challenges by independent experts, "and undergoes painstakingly elaborate regulatory review".

About 20 cardinal lives were saved by nan COVID vaccine successful its first year, Imperial College London research published successful June past twelvemonth found.