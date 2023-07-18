MSNBC Guest Says It’s ‘Textbook Fascism’ For Trump To Reform Federal Bureaucracy

Eugene Robinson, a impermanent connected MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” claimed Tuesday that erstwhile President Donald Trump’s effort to occurrence a information of nan national bureaucracy would beryllium “textbook fascism.”

In a speech pinch an MSNBC panel including Jen Psaki, Joe Scarborough and others, Robinson expressed his concerns pinch Trump expelling nan “people who support america safe” and nan group who “know really to tally things,” referring to caller reports that Trump plans, if reelected, to betterment nan executive branch to make much national positions accountable to nan president

“This will alteration this move toward fascism. This is textbook fascism. It’s outrageous. It is incredibly dangerous, not conscionable to our strategy of populist & our antiauthoritarian values, it’s conscionable dangerous.” Robinson said. “He’s talking astir fundamentally wanting to fundamentally occurrence nan group successful nan national bureaucracy who cognize really to tally things, who make nan state work, who support our aerial cleanable and our h2o safe and support america safe successful nan intelligence agencies and nan defense department.”

MSNBC’s ⁦@Eugene_Robinson connected Trump vowing to “fire group successful nan national bureaucracy”⁩: “This is textbook fascism. It’s outrageous. It is incredibly dangerous, not conscionable to our strategy of populist & our antiauthoritarian values, it’s conscionable dangerous” pic.twitter.com/wYYZmZIoJs

— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 18, 2023

“Everywhere he sees personification who doesn’t toed nan line, who doesn’t spell on pinch each crazy, anti-democratic thought he has, he wants to occurrence that personification and switch him aliases her,” Robinson added. (RELATED: ‘Prince Of Darkness’: MSNBC Guest Attacks Desantis Over Campaign Video)

The MSNBC segment was responding to a New York Times article stating that Trump’s extremity is to “to change nan equilibrium of powerfulness by expanding nan president’s authority complete each portion of nan national authorities that now operates.”

