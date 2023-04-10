Musk Admits Twitter Purchase Wasn’t ‘Financially Smart’—And He Paid Twice What It's Worth

Topline

Twitter proprietor Elon Musk called his acquisition of Twitter a mediocre financial decision—at slightest for now—in an question and reply pinch Fox News big Tucker Carlson that aired Monday night, saying his “timing was terrible” for buying nan company, successful immoderate of his strongest nationalist comments talking down his $44 cardinal acquisition price.

This video drawback taken from a video posted connected nan Twitter relationship of billionaire Tesla main Elon ... [+] Musk connected October 26, 2022 shows himself carrying a descend arsenic he enters nan Twitter office successful San Francisco. (Photo by -/Twitter relationship of Elon Musk/AFP via Getty Images) Twitter relationship of Elon Musk/AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Musk told Carlson “it remains to beryllium seen whether this was financially smart—it presently is not.” The billionaire said Twitter is worthy conscionable half its acquisition price—seemingly confirming a reported soul memo past period valuing nan institution astatine astir $20 billion. Despite his financial critique, Musk did not definitive regrets astir buying Twitter since “some things are priceless,” reiterating his self-proclaimed extremity of making Twitter an online haven for free speech—even though he has arbitrarily suspended critics and competitors since taking complete nan company.

Crucial Quote

“I must beryllium a existent brilliant here. My timing is amazing,” Musk said.

Key Background

Musk has sent drastically mixed signals astir Twitter’s financial health. Within a azygous week successful November of past twelvemonth alone, he publicly predicted astatine an finance convention that Twitter could go nan astir valuable institution successful nan world, while he privately told unit nan institution was on a way to bankruptcy without a important summation successful subscription-based revenue, and said nan institution was hemorrhaging advertisers. He claimed past week Twitter is at a “roughly breakeven” constituent owed to sweeping occupation cuts and nan return of immoderate advertisement revenue, and should person a affirmative rate travel adjacent quarter—though its existent finances are nary longer known since Musk took nan institution private. Musk besides made his connection to bargain Twitter successful nan midst of a historical downturn for tech companies. The Nasdaq 100 Technology Sector mislaid astir 30% of its worth betwixt nan clip Musk made his connection successful April 2022 and soon earlier nan woody closed successful October. Musk during that clip took galore ineligible steps successful an attempt to scrap nan deal, earlier relenting up of a proceedings to unit him to bargain nan company.

What To Watch For

Musk has many times said adding a important number of subscribers done nan platform’s Twitter Blue work is important for its early financial stability. But media-focused news outlet Mashable estimated past period that Twitter only had astir 475,000 paying subscribers—less than 0.2% of its regular progressive users. One of Musk’s main trading points for Twitter Blue is nan summation of a bluish “verified” checkmark adjacent to a user’s name—which had been wide considered a position awesome earlier Musk took complete nan company. Musk tweeted he plans to portion bluish cheque marks from “legacy verified” accounts—profiles verified earlier he took over—Thursday, successful an evident effort to unit nan bequest users into paying to support their bluish checkmarks.

Forbes Valuation

We estimate Musk to beryllium worthy $189.2 billion, chiefly done important stakes he owns successful companies for illustration Tesla and SpaceX. Musk is nan world’s second-richest personification down French luxury marque mogul Bernard Arnault, who commands an estimated nett worthy of $236.6 billion.

