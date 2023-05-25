Musk launches artificial intelligence rival to ChatGPT’s OpenAI

Elon Musk’s latest task xAI says it will activity to ‘understand nan existent quality of nan universe’.

Elon Musk has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) institution to situation ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which nan billionaire tech mogul has accused of being “woke”.

On Wednesday, xAI said nan extremity of nan caller institution would beryllium to “understand nan existent quality of nan universe”.

“What are nan astir basal unanswered questions?” xAI said connected Twitter, which is owned by Musk.

Musk, nan CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said successful a tweet that his institution would activity to “understand reality”.

xAI’s unit includes erstwhile labor of OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Tesla, DeepMind and nan University of Toronto, according to nan company’s website.

Dan Hendrycks, nan head of nan Center for AI Safety, is advising nan company, according to its website. Hendrycks earlier this twelvemonth organised an unfastened missive informing that AI could airs existential risks to humanity, a interest echoed by Musk.

Musk helped to co-found OpenAI successful 2015 but near nan San Francisco-based startup successful 2018 complete what he has described arsenic a conflict of liking related to his activity connected AI astatine electrical carmaker Tesla.

Musk, who has taken purpose astatine nan “woke mind virus” successful society, has since accused nan firm’s groundbreaking connection bot ChatGPT of being biased successful favour of left-wing and politically correct views.

Since buying Twitter for $44bn successful October, Musk, a self-described free reside absolutist, has loosened moderation rules and reinstated antecedently banned right-wing accounts, which critics opportunity has led to a surge successful dislike reside and extremism connected nan platform.

In April, Musk expressed his volition to motorboat a rival chatbot called TruthGPT.

Musk told erstwhile Fox News big Tucker Carlson successful an question and reply that nan caller chatbot would beryllium a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand nan quality of nan universe”.