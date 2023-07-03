Musk mocks Twitter users after new reading limits spark fury

Elon Musk has joked astir Twitter's impermanent regular reference limits aft users vented their fury complete nan site's caller limitations.

"Oh nan irony of hitting position limits owed to complaining astir position limits," the billionaire tweeted.

Earlier Musk had said Twitter applied nan limits to reside "extreme levels" of information scraping and strategy manipulation.

He said verified Twitter users were temporarily constricted to reference 6,000 posts a time - which was later accrued to 8,000 past 10,000.

Meanwhile unverified accounts - those without a bluish tick - were initially constricted to reference 600 posts a day, while caller unverified accounts were constricted to 300 posts a day. The figures were later accrued to 800 and 400 respectively and past again to 1,000 and 500.

"You awake from a heavy trance, measurement distant from nan telephone to spot your friends and family," Musk joked.

In different post, Musk said: "Rate constricted owed to reference each nan posts astir complaint limits."

The announcement led to RIP Twitter and #Twitterdown trending connected nan societal media site.

Musk, who is besides nan main executive of Tesla and SpaceX, has not said really agelong nan impermanent limits will last.

People started reporting problems soon aft noon UK time, according to problem and outage monitoring tract Downdetector. By 6pm, nan website had received thousands of reports.

"Running Twitter is hard," co-founder and erstwhile CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted. "I don't wish that accent upon anyone. I spot that nan squad is doing their champion nether nan constraints they have, which are immense.

"It's easy to critique nan decisions from afar…which I'm blameworthy of…but I cognize nan extremity is to spot Twitter thrive. It will."

It comes aft group trying to entree Twitter connected Friday were told they would person to beryllium logged into an relationship to position tweets, successful what Musk called a "temporary emergency measure".

And successful February, an outage meant galore users were not capable to tweet, travel accounts aliases entree their nonstop messages arsenic nan level was plagued by wide method problems.

The billionaire completed a $44bn (£35bn) takeover of nan societal media tract successful October 2022, and successful April introduced a costs strategy for "blue ticks", aliases verified accounts.

Subscribers are capable to station longer tweets and are besides capable to make changes to published tweets, spot astir half arsenic galore adverts, and usage non-fungible token (NFT) floor plan pictures.

High-profile figures and celebrities said nan move leaves nan level unfastened to imposters and disinformation, while Twitter has said nan work "elevates value conversations".

Read more:

Twitter gives golden tick to clone Disney account

Elon Musk says his canine is now Twitter's CEO

Who is Twitter's caller main executive?

Image: Pic: AP

Since nan entrepreneur's acquisition, Twitter has trim costs dramatically and laid disconnected thousands of employees, including galore who had worked connected efforts to forestall harmful and forbidden content, protect predetermination integrity, and aboveground meticulous accusation connected nan site.

In December, conscionable weeks aft nan takeover, he tweeted: "I will resign arsenic CEO arsenic soon arsenic I find personification foolish capable to return nan job."

In May, past NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino was announced arsenic Twitter's caller main executive, pinch Musk, 52, saying he would return up nan domiciled of executive chairman.

The promise came aft millions of Twitter users asked him to measurement down successful a canvass Musk created and promised to abide by.