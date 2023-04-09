Muslim groups urge Suella Braverman to withdraw 'irresponsible and divisive' grooming gang comments

Suella Braverman has been urged to retreat "divisive" comments astir kid intersexual exploitation (CSE) by dozens of aesculapian bodies, businesses and Muslim organization organisations, Sky News tin reveal.

A number of Muslim organisations crossed nan state person written to Rishi Sunak to definitive "deep concern" astatine what they branded "irresponsible and divisive rhetoric" from nan location secretary.

Among nan disapproval of nan location caput is that her comments astir grooming gangs, which were aired successful a bid of interviews past week, amounted to "inflammatory and divisive rhetoric that is sensationalist and contradicts her ain department's evidence".

In comments that generated a dense backlash, Ms Braverman told Sky News' Sophy Ridge connected Sunday programme: "What's clear is that what we've seen is simply a believe whereby susceptible achromatic English girls, sometimes successful care, sometimes who are successful challenging circumstances, being pursued and raped and drugged and harmed by gangs of British Pakistani men who've worked successful kid maltreatment rings aliases networks.

"It's now down to nan authorities to way these perpetrators down without fearfulness aliases favour relentlessly and bring them to justice."

She besides claimed Labour-run areas failed to extremity kid grooming gangs complete fears they would beryllium called "racist".

In a bid of associated letters to nan premier minister, Muslim leaders from crossed nan state person urged nan premier curate to "separate himself" from Ms Braverman's comments, which they called connected her to withdraw.

Dr Shahid Latif, chair of nan British Pakistani Psychiatrists Association who signed 1 of nan letters, told Sky News: "What we would for illustration immediately, we would for illustration a withdrawal of this statement.

"There is nary different measurement astir this, and nan PM needs to travel retired and abstracted himself from these comments, he must realise these comments origin thing but division.

"Muslims successful this state are conscionable coming retired from being synonymised pinch terrorism. This is really going backmost to quadrate 1 and starting each complete again, truthful erstwhile group deliberation astir kid intersexual exploitation, nan first deliberation they nexus to that is British Pakistanis."

The Muslim Women's network, which has worked pinch Asian victims of Child intersexual exploitation, said Ms Braverman's "approach...of demonising an full organization and lending credibility to far-right narratives undermines nan request to guarantee each victims of CSE are protected and each perpetrators are bought to justice", while organization organisations crossed England, Wales and Scotland labelled it "an enactment of corporate reward for nan reprehensible acts of a few".

Medical professionals pinch frontline acquisition of moving pinch victims besides raised siren bells astir nan Home Secretary's approach, saying "it enables these heinous crimes to proceed by focusing connected governmental exhibitionism alternatively of implementing impactful action that is evidence-based".

A Home Office-commissioned study successful 2020 recovered that group-based kid intersexual exploitation offenders are astir commonly white.

Ms Braverman's comments came arsenic nan authorities unveiled a raft of measures aimed astatine tackling kid intersexual abuse.

It said it authorities to make being nan leader of, aliases progressive in, a grooming pack a statutory aggravating facet during sentencing, which would let judges to manus down tougher punishments.

Meanwhile, group moving pinch children successful England will person a caller ineligible work to study knowledge aliases suspicions of kid activity abuse.

Ms Braverman has been defended by Mr Sunak, who said inquiries into grooming pack incidents successful Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford showed that victims were ignored often because group did not want to beryllium "culturally insensitive" aliases because of governmental correctness.

Ahead of launching a taskforce of master officers, Mr Sunak said: "For excessively long, governmental correctness has stopped america from weeding retired vile criminals who prey connected children and young women.

A Home Office spokesperson told Sky News: "The location caput has been clear that each bad kid abusers must beryllium brought to justice. And she will not awkward distant from telling difficult truths, peculiarly erstwhile it comes to nan grooming of young women and girls successful Britain's towns who person been grounded by authorities complete decades.

"As nan location caput has said, nan immense mostly of British-Pakistanis are law-abiding, upstanding citizens but independent reports were unequivocal that successful towns for illustration Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford taste sensitivities person meant thousands of young girls were abused nether nan noses of councils and police.

"That's why we person announced a raft of measures, including a caller constabulary taskforce and mandatory reporting, to guarantee this horrific ungraded tin ne'er hap again, and bring members of grooming gangs to justness for nan victims."