Mustache Team Talks Acceptance & Adolescence In The Nineties [SXSW]

Mustache is a movie that whitethorn look small-scale astatine first glance, but its large bosom won it nan Audience Award successful nan Narrative Feature title astatine nan SXSW Film & TV Festival. Written and directed by Imran J. Khan successful his characteristic movie debut, Mustache follows Pakistani American teen Ilyas (Atharva Verma) arsenic he leaves down nan comforts of his Islam-centered backstage schoolhouse for an unfamiliar nationalist school. What he can't time off behind, however, is nan mustache that has grown faster than he's comfortable pinch astatine his young age.

Equal parts absurd drama and heartwarming family drama, Mustache explores who Ilyas wants to beryllium erstwhile group against nan expectations of his parents (played by Meesha Shafi and Schitt's Creek star Rizwan Manji) and nan pressures of fitting successful for nan extracurricular world. Though it is group successful nan '90s, Mustache is a timeless communicative that feels conscionable arsenic applicable to teens today. The ensemble formed includes Alicia Silverstone, Hasan Minhaj, Ayana Manji, and more.

Screen Rant spoke to filmmaker Imran J. Khan and stars Atharva Verma, Rizwan Manji, Ayana Manji, and Alicia Silverstone astir Mustache while astatine SXSW. The head shared really he approached specified a individual story, while nan formed reflected connected nan ways that Ilyas' emotion of capacity was reflected successful their ain lives.

Cast & Director connected Mustache astatine SXSW

Screen Rant: What inspired this project, different than a mustache?

Imran J. Khan: To put it very succinctly, my life. I grew up successful nan ‘90s. I did do nan awkward modulation from a backstage Islamic schoolhouse to a nationalist school, and I had a batch of experiences discovering art; discovering capacity and theater. Those were truthful transformative for maine astatine that time, and I conscionable felt for illustration it was a powerful communicative to tell. I thought it would beryllium really relatable for truthful galore people; truthful galore young group and adults who are wanting to unfastened up and find that measurement to definitive themselves and to observe a different broadside of themselves.

Speaking of discovering theater, I emotion that we meet Ms. Martin while she's telling nan students to not vessel their emotions and alternatively merchandise them done performance. What is nan champion proposal you've ever heard an acting coach give, Alicia?

Alicia Silverstone: I deliberation it was Harold Guskin, who worked pinch Glenn Close and James Gandolfini and Kevin Klein. I was going to do a play connected Broadway, and he said, "Just don't interest astatine all. Just spot your instincts." Because that's wherever I had started.

Not that I didn't study acting, but he was conscionable reminding maine to get retired of my head. You tin spell connected this intelligence travel and dress up each these backstories and each this worldly but, astatine nan extremity of nan day, if you're not live and coming and breathing and catching nan shot erstwhile it gets thrown to you? You're not there. So, that really helped maine to punctual myself to not overthink. I already had everything I needed inside, and I could conscionable play.

You get to do immoderate playing astatine nan extremity of nan film, Atharva. Your capacity creation portion was iconic. How did you execute it, and really galore takes was it?

Atharva Verma: It was really not arsenic galore takes arsenic I expected. In nan beginning, I was like, "Okay, this is an audience. They're really there. I person to do this." But honestly, I conscionable focused connected what was happening astir me. “It's a movie. You’ve sewage to do what you’ve sewage to do.” I started emotion really comfortable doing it correct aft nan first take, because they didn't laughter aliases anything. Or they did, but it was portion of nan movie, truthful I didn't consciousness uncomfortable doing it.

Imran J. Khan: He was truthful committed. I deliberation that's what was awesome astir that scene.

You guys watching him successful real-time. Was it difficult to not ruin nan take?

Rizwan Manji: We watched. And I did laugh, by nan way, because they didn't show it to america before. Luckily they didn’t, because we had a existent guidance to it. You guys had recorded some, and past you brought america successful our take. It was really funny, and my boy was adorable. They did a really bully job. We were like, “When did you guys rehearse this?” Because he's successful each segment of nan movie.

Imran J. Khan: It was that weekend. It was that play before... It was a Saturday aliases Sunday, and we conscionable did each these rehearsals for that performance. And it was conscionable fun. And he brought his ain improv to it, and we were... It was a collaboration. We conscionable worked together. It was fun.

Ayana, is Rizwan a amended on-screen begetter aliases offscreen?

Ayana Manji: To spot nan narration betwixt Atharva and my dad, it was benignant of for illustration seeing me, but it's personification else. Obviously, it’s not my life, though! [Laughs]

Imran J. Khan: I don't deliberation Hameed would fto you beryllium successful this movie. So, Rizwan&rsquo's a awesome father, is what you're trying to say.

Rizwan Manji: You conscionable person to reply that mobility with, "My dada is amazing."

The existent mobility I person for you is this: my favourite infinitesimal is erstwhile nan segment transforms from what Ilyas is imagining Yasmeen looks for illustration erstwhile she's conversing pinch him to what she really looks for illustration successful that moment. What is Yasmeen really for illustration extracurricular of his perspective?

Ayana Manji: I deliberation that she's much outspoken than he thinks. I deliberation during nan clone machine scenes, she's very shy. Then erstwhile he yet meets pinch her, it's like, "Go away. I don't for illustration you." It's like, "Okay, travel on. You sewage to get to nan constituent now." And past astatine nan end, she's like, "You're stupid. Just leave."

Onto nan iconic and titular mustache, really do we virtually get it connected you, Atharva?

Atharva Verma: Before we started filming, location was this constitution trial point going on, and we were conscionable figuring retired really overmuch hairsbreadth we wanted. We started putting mascara connected it, and past we started to spot if it could get darker and darker to look much real. And past it did. We were like, “What if we want to spell moreover more?” And past we started putting connected clone wig hairs onto it pinch a tweezer, and we'd prime it and put it on. It was really bushy, and past it started to go scratchy, truthful we stayed pinch nan mascara.

When we were done pinch that session, I looked into nan reflector and saw a wholly different person. But I retrieve by nan extremity of filming, I had go truthful utilized to it, that I'd look successful nan reflector and beryllium like, "Oh, hey." Then erstwhile I wiped it each off, aft I was location for a week, I was like, “Where americium I? Where's my mustache? Where's Ilyas?”

Alicia, Clueless is simply a immense part of my personality. I loved it truthful much, and its ‘90s. What was it for illustration to beryllium backmost successful nan nineties for Mustache?

Alicia Silverstone: Well, I didn't consciousness it there. For one, I was jetlagged retired of my mind. I had conscionable been successful Greece, and I showed up connected set. I met Iman connected Zoom successful Greece, and past I showed up and was location for a day, and that was it. My acquisition was successful this schoolroom pinch each nan kids, truthful I was successful my ain small bubble of those scenes. [Laughs] Other things happened successful nan ‘90s, judge it aliases not! Though, of course, nan astir important point that happened successful nan ‘90s was Clueless.

But nan constituent is that nan communicative is truthful beautiful. When I publication it made maine cry, and I told Iman that. It's conscionable a really saccharine communicative of personification uncovering themselves. The segment pinch Ilyas and his begetter is truthful heartbreaking; really susceptible nan dada has to be, what he's going through, and really difficult it is to beryllium a genitor and fto spell of your baby. It's horrible. It's nan worst point that ever happens successful nan world, that your babies turn up. I haven’t seen it yet, but I conscionable thought it was a really heartfelt, beautiful story.

My apparel were really crazy, though. Bad ‘90s.

At nan commencement of nan film, Ilyas doesn’t moreover deliberation that his begetter likes him. How do you deliberation Hameed would respond to that, and really does he turn complete nan people of nan movie distant from his ain fears?

Rizwan Manji: I'll show you, conscionable from my individual life pinch my dada and me. I loved my dad, but he was a very diversion guy, and I'm a very artsy person. In doing this movie, I said, "The book conscionable made maine admit my dada a small spot more." I had to spot it done Hameed's, moreover though I'm really Ilyas.

Doing that made maine admit my dada moreover more. I felt for illustration I was capable to bring that to nan character, because I didn't want Hameed to travel crossed arsenic a villain successful nan movie. I wanted you to beryllium like, “I spot that Hameed really conscionable wants nan champion for him, and possibly he's not doing it nan correct way, but he decidedly wants that." I conscionable wanted that to travel across, and hopefully, we succeeded In it.

I don't cognize if you cognize this, Ayana, but Ilyas’ AIM username was evidently related to Dragon Ball Z. Was yours Sailor Moon? “Kawaii Saturn.”

Ayana Manji: Huh?

Imran J. Khan: She didn't prime up connected that, but yeah!

Rizwan Manji: They didn't cognize what AOL instant messaging was. It made maine consciousness really old.

Imran, this was your characteristic movie directorial debut. You're telling your life, you're writing, your directing – you're doing everything. What was nan biggest hurdle for you to overcome?

Imran J. Khan: Honestly, it's really akin to what Alicia said astir acting. It's getting retired of your head. I deliberation you tin beryllium connected set, reasoning astir a cardinal things, and not really responding to what's happening successful nan moment.

I was meditating. I was doing immoderate I could to enactment present, asking, “Is this cool? Is this funny? Is this affectional to me?” Focusing connected conscionable that, and past forgetting astir each of nan method worldly was my challenge. I deliberation this movie succeeds because I was capable to do that, because I'm people a personification that's successful my caput each nan time.

Atharva, I really emotion nan move betwixt Ilyas and Aasim, and really that grows complete nan people of nan film. How did you consciousness astir pursuing that thread?

Atharva Verma: It was really absorbing to spot that. Ilyas talks astir him a lot; astir his personality, and really he's truthful different, and really Ilyas wants to beryllium much for illustration him. But connected set, it was really nosy to activity pinch him. We bonded instantly, moreover though our scenes were beautiful short, and we did them really quickly.

Last but not least, Rizwan, I loved Schitt's Creek. How tin I get you guys to do more?

Rizwan Manji: I'm going to commencement a rumor… Eugene Levy did an interview and I ended up getting tagged, truthful I sewage each these comments. He said, "You tin ne'er opportunity never." So, while I'm here, I'm conscionable going to commencement a rumor that we're doing more. If it's a rumor, it'll go true, and past we'll do it!

The bottommost statement is I person nary idea. I'm astir apt nan past personification to know. But erstwhile you know, please fto maine know.

About Mustache

It’s nan mid-90’s successful Northern California and 13-year-old Pakistani-American ILYAS is facing a awesome situation — his parents yanked him retired of his comfortable Islamic backstage schoolhouse and now he has to look life astatine nationalist school. Ilyas’ fears astir joining nationalist schoolhouse are made worse by insecurities owed to his inescapable, prepubescent MUSTACHE. Ilyas hatches a hilarious scheme to return to his aged schoolhouse — but he must besides study to judge himself.

Mustache premiered astatine SXSW connected March 12.