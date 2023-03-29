‘My Neighbour Totoro’: Royal Shakespeare Company Brings Back Smash Stage Adaptation Of Studio Ghibli Classic For Second Season In London

Britain’s Royal Shakespeare Company is bringing backmost its barnstorming shape adjustment of famed Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki’s hand-drawn 1988 classic My Neighbour Totoro for a 2nd play astatine London’s Barbican successful November.

The show will play 17 weeks astatine nan arts venue located successful nan capital’s City territory from November 21-March 23.

It follows an inaugural 15-week tally that closed January 21 aft playing to record-breaking audiences of much than 130,000, according to information we requested from nan RSC.

Director Phelim McDermott told america “that for tons of children” nan show was “their first acquisition of visiting nan theater.”

But location was different demographic that fascinated him.

“There were a batch of video and games enthusiasts, a batch of them successful their precocious teens, who really sewage into it,” said McDermott, who besides is co-founder and co-artistic head of nan Improbable theatre company.

It’s thought that some nan family and nan teen assemblage watched Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli masterworks connected Netflix during nan pandemic. ”They were switched connected to it,” McDermott noted.

My Neighbour Totoro is produced by Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi and nan RSC successful collaboration pinch Improbable and Nippon TV. It’s adapted by Tom Morton-Smith pinch euphony by Hisaishi; immoderate of his shape people wasn’t successful nan movie version.

Still from nan Studio Ghibli movie ‘My Neighbor Totoro’

As pinch nan film, nan show is group successful 1950s Japan and follows nan adventures of Satsuki and Mei, young sisters who move from Tokyo to nan countryside. Once there, they brushwood playful spirits and furry creatures including a elephantine fluffy chap known arsenic nan Totoro and a mammoth catbus that flies crossed a shape skillfully designed by Tom Pye and lit by Jessica Hung and Han Yun.

The playful beasts were designed by puppetmaster Basil Twist, who past tasked Jim Henson’s Creature Workshop successful Los Angeles to build them.

The Totoro and nan catbus are theatrical masterstrokes, truthful overmuch truthful that nan RSC has point-blank refused to merchandise photographs of them truthful arsenic not to spoil nan nosy for early fans.

The magical creations utilized successful nan original accumulation were nan prototypes, McDermott explained. New puppets will beryllium introduced erstwhile nan show returns, though nan head commented that they’ll beryllium made a tad stronger “so that nan puppets past longer.”

John Criswell, animatronics supervisor astatine Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, useful connected ‘My Neighbour Totoro’ (Jay P. Morgan/RSC) Jay P. Morgan/RSC

McDermott said that nan play honored nan “cultural origins” of My Neighbour Totoro by utilizing Japanese connection erstwhile appropriate. For instance, he said, “The greetings were successful Japanese.”

There’s a consciousness that nan 2nd play astatine nan Barbican won’t beryllium its last.

And McDermott wasn’t awkward astir further ambitions for My Neighbour Totoro. “I cognize a batch of Americans saw it,” he said. “I would emotion nan show to travel to New York.”

For that to happen,he said, nan RSC would request to find a venue large capable for nan Totoro — and for nan feline autobus to soar distant into nan sky.

Priority booking starts April 11, and casting for nan November tally will beryllium announced soon.

The show has been nominated for for 9 Olivier Awards, and nan ceremonial is being held Sunday astatine nan Royal Albert Hall. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has hosting duties and will lead an ensemble performing an opening number choreographed and directed by Anthony Van Laast (Mamma Mia!, Beauty and nan Beast).