Myanmar’s ‘alternative’ exams a major test amid bombs, blackouts

On a greeting successful March, during a region successful fighting betwixt nan subject and pro-democracy forces, 60 students gathered secretly successful a colony successful occidental Myanmar to return their assemblage entranceway examinations.

Without net access, they huddled astir portable wireless devices; alternatively than sitting successful classrooms, they crowded into people’s houses. There, they answered 2 hours of multiple-choice questions connected their mobile phones earlier softly returning location arsenic if it were an mean day.

In reality, however, nan time was acold from normal.

It marked nan culmination of six months of aggravated studying aft 2 years retired of school, each while enduring military-imposed internet shutdowns, progressive equipped conflict, and nan consequence of subject attacks for participating successful activities organised by its adversary, nan National Unity Government (NUG).

Appointed by elected parliamentarians thrown retired of agency by nan February 2021 coup, nan NUG has for nan past 2 years worked to group up parallel governance structures and institutions, arsenic its forces and those allied pinch it simultaneously defy nan subject pinch arms. The subject has retaliated pinch intense violence, often targeting civilians.

In nan look of specified tremendous challenges, communities crossed nan state came together to guarantee that nan NUG’s exams could spell ahead.

“Students, parents and teachers each worked difficult for this exam for six months,” said Kyaw, who helped organise nan trial successful his colony successful Magway region. “All we could do was believe and dream for nan champion while preparing for nan worst … Only aft nan exam did my worry commencement to calm.”

An alternative

For Kyaw, whose existent name, for illustration nan different section sources we are not utilizing for information reasons, helping students to hole for nan trial was some a nationalist work and an enactment of resistance.

Students be a euphony people astatine a Karenni school. The pandemic and nan chaos triggered by nan coup mean galore young group person missed retired connected years of basal schooling [Courtesy of Karenni Praru]

A semester distant from completing his aesculapian studies erstwhile nan pandemic unopen down schools and universities crossed nan country, Kyaw refused to resume his programme aft nan coup. Instead, he joined a civilian disobedience activity that saw hundreds of thousands of authorities educators spell connected onslaught and millions of students boycott what they termed a “military enslaved education”.

Most of them still person not returned, while information successful military-administered assemblage entranceway exams – besides called matriculation – has besides plummeted. Last March, only 160,000 young group took nan test, compared pinch 910,000 who took it nether nan semi-civilian authorities successful 2020. It is typically sat by students aged betwixt 16 and 18.

The NUG’s exams tin beryllium taken taxable by taxable astatine immoderate clip betwixt February and April, and August and October, and to beryllium eligible, students must beryllium astatine slightest 17 and person completed astatine slightest nan second-to-last twelvemonth of precocious schoolhouse earlier nan pandemic. So far, conscionable nether 60,000 group person registered for nan NUG’s exams according to lawman curate of acquisition Ja Htoi Pan, who described them arsenic “an replacement option” for students to complete their basal education.

Although nan NUG plans to merchandise nan results successful February 2024, nan applicable implications of passing stay uncertain. So far, though respective replacement higher acquisition options person emerged since nan coup, Myanmar has only 1 degree-offering assemblage extracurricular nan now military-run system, while nary overseas countries yet recognise nan NUG arsenic Myanmar’s morganatic government. The NUG has not yet announced whether immoderate world universities will recognise nan exam; Ja Htoi Pan told Al Jazeera that it was a “possibility” but did not elaborate further.

Nonetheless, nan exam itself forms portion of a broader effort by nan NUG and different guidance groups to overhaul an acquisition strategy which had stagnated nether a half-century of subject dictatorship and had only conscionable begun to acquisition reforms nether nan authorities of now-jailed elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The exam follows nan pre-existing authorities curriculum, but nan questions, designed by nan NUG pinch support from world experts, activity to beforehand conceptual understanding, applicable exertion of knowledge and imaginative problem-solving, according to Ja Htoi Pan.

A master’s grade campaigner from Myanmar who is conducting investigation connected nan NUG’s exams and who said connected nan information of anonymity for information reasons said that, dissimilar nan erstwhile exam format, nan NUG’s questions push nan students to spell beyond memorising nan program material.

Educators and students besides said that nan NUG trial encourages much broad learning.

“You tin only get bully marks aft really knowing nan full concept,” said Kyaw, nan unpaid teacher, of nan caller test.

“It focuses connected imaginative thinking. This benignant of exam format is what I want,” added Salai Htun Htun, who took nan trial successful Magway region’s Saw township.

“Before, we memorised everything. Now, there’s nary request to memorise to return nan test. We only request to understand nan concepts.”

In a displacement campy successful India’s northeastern separator authorities of Mizoram, Esther from Chin State’s Matupi township said that dissimilar successful nan past, she had to “read each nan lessons and topics and effort to understand each nan concepts”.

“I americium very wished not to be and return nan exam successful a schoolhouse nether nan power of nan dictators, but I deliberation it would beryllium much convenient if I could return nan trial aft studying each taxable successful an orderly measurement for illustration I utilized to successful school,” she said.

Exams nether war

While Esther was astatine slightest capable to return nan trial from nan comparative information of nan camp, students backmost successful Myanmar endured immense risks to participate astatine a clip erstwhile nan subject continues to target resistance-affiliated activities. In September of past year, subject forces bombed a backstage school established by striking authorities teachers successful Sagaing region, sidesplitting 11 children.

A period later, soldiers decapitated a unpaid coach astatine a schoolhouse operating nether nan NUG successful nan Magway region and impaled his caput connected nan school’s gate. Then successful April of this year, subject forces bombed nan opening ceremonial of a section administrative body established nether nan NUG successful nan Sagaing region, sidesplitting astatine slightest 160 people.

“Our first situation was that parents and students were afraid,” said Bo Bo, a unpaid coach successful Sagaing region’s Monywa territory who was a authorities coach earlier nan coup. “Some students didn’t moreover subordinate classes for a month,” he added.

In nan Magway region, Kyaw described tutoring students successful colony houses astatine nighttime and informing them of nan trial time and location conscionable an hr successful advance. “We kept nan exam accusation concealed arsenic overmuch arsenic possible, and we didn’t moreover fto nan students cognize wherever aliases erstwhile they would return it,” he said. “If nan news sewage out, it would origin unwanted problems.”

Educators and students besides risked being caught successful nan crossfire of war. Since nan country’s pro-democracy activity began to turn from nonviolent protests towards equipped gyration astir April of 2021, nan subject has gone from shooting unarmed protesters to raiding and burning villages and dropping bombs connected residential areas, driving much than 1.5 cardinal people to fly their homes.

“When soldiers travel to nan village, we run. Then we travel backmost and study erstwhile they return to their stations successful town,” said Kyaw. “Our biggest interest during nan exam play was that a subject file would explosive america from supra aliases travel to our colony for an operation.”

Other educators described holding nan trial successful makeshift shelters successful nan forest, pinch members of anti-coup guidance forces opinionated guard.

“We requested nan defence teams to behaviour systematic scouting during nan full test,” said Salai Alex, a schoolhouse main who went connected onslaught successful guidance to nan coup and coordinated nan NUG exam rollout successful Chin State’s Kanpetlet township.

In nan neighbouring Matupi township, equipped clashes interrupted nan exam process itself.

“The students who fled to nan jungle wanted to return nan exam, but they had each fled successful different directions,” said Happy New, who oversaw nan exam rollout successful her township and earlier nan coup was a authorities teacher.

Working together pinch different section educators and parents, she reconvened nan students astatine a caller location wherever nan section guidance unit managed information while nan students took nan test.

“In that way, we each worked measurement by measurement to make nan champion from nan worst,” said Happy New.

Still, she described signs of trauma among her students.

“They faced intelligence difficulties because they took nan exam while avoiding nan war, amid nan sound of gunfire and explosions,” she said. “There were immoderate aesculapian incidents and emergencies specified arsenic falling down, having headaches, aliases moreover twitching during exam time.”

Students mightiness study of nan clip and day of nan trial only an hr aliases truthful earlier fixed nan dangers posed by nan subject and nan consequence of onslaught [Courtesy of Myo Satt Hla Thaw]

Adding to nan challenges, nan subject continues to restrict net entree successful astir 15 percent of nan country, but nan exam is only offered online. Although nan NUG has arranged portable wireless devices to get astir this obstacle, each instrumentality tin only support 20 to 30 students astatine a clip and location are not capable devices to spell around, educators say.

In nan Matupi township, location were 2 functioning devices for respective 100 students crossed six testing sites.

“Some are a time isolated by motorcycle, and we still look information concerns,” said Happy New.

Funding shortages are different barrier. Educators are chiefly serving connected a unpaid basis, while communities screen their room and board. The exam organisers from Matupi township organised a fundraising euphony performance and shot crippled successful Mizoram, India, but according to Happy New, nan money has still travel up short.

“We spot our needs, but we can’t lick them,” she said.

Still, she and others expressed a beardown committedness to ensuring nan exams spell forward.

“In nan past, erstwhile my grandparents talked astir their acquisition nether subject norm and really they didn’t person a chance to study, I heard them, but it wasn’t a large woody for maine because I didn’t acquisition it successful practice,” she said. “Now, we look it successful reality. We must wholly destruct this subject acquisition strategy … I will support opinionated pinch nan condemnation that nan subject dictatorship must beryllium uprooted.”