Mystery sea urchin deaths threaten Red Sea coral reefs

Black oversea urchins thief corals thrive

The brightly coloured coral reefs of nan Red Sea are an underwater paradise, location to dazzlingly beautiful food and a fascinating array of different marine life.

Despite nan effect of ambiance change, these reefs person shown a singular resilience to warming oversea temperatures.

But now nan mysterious diminution of a cardinal type of oversea urchins poses a caller threat, sparking fears this precious residence will beryllium progressively choked up by fast-growing greenish algae.

The effects connected tourism could beryllium devastating.

Israeli researchers first noticed nan deaths of achromatic oversea urchins adjacent nan confederate metropolis of Eilat astatine nan commencement of nan year.

The spiky creatures - pinch protect spines up to 50cm agelong - are acquainted to scuba divers and snorkelers who flock to nan Gulf of Aqaba for its clear waters. They utilized to carpet parts of nan region's coastal reefs.

The mysterious illness damages nan oversea urchins' spines

New surveys show a 90% simplification successful nan Jordanian edifice of Aqaba, wide disappearances successful Egypt and losses successful Saudi Arabia, thought to beryllium caused by a waterborne parasite.

"We cognize nan pathogen hurts," says Dr Omri Bronstein astatine Tel Aviv University, placing a dormant achromatic oversea urchin - its assemblage nan size and style of a flattened tennis shot - into my hands.

He says location are visible signs that nan illness paralyses nan oversea urchin's spines and mini feet.

"You spot what we telephone necrosis, losing tissue, until you get a bare skeleton. And their mortality is very rapid; nan full process takes astir 48 hours."

Sea algae vs corals

Videos changeable by scuba divers show really without their protect spines nan infected achromatic oversea urchins are soon gobbled up by predatory fish.

It seems apt that food and quality activities, particularly shipping, person helped dispersed nan disease.

There could beryllium a profound ecological effect connected 1 of nan world's oldest continuously surviving reefs successful nan Red Sea, estimated astatine complete 5,000 years old.

Black oversea urchins utilized to broad nan seabed disconnected Israel and Egypt

The oversea urchins play a captious domiciled by helping coral larvae to settee and grow, and besides by eating algae, stopping it from blocking retired sunlight and taking over.

"Sea algae and corals are ever competing for space," explains Omri Omessi, a maritime inspector for nan Israel Parks and Nature Authority who is based successful Eilat.

He says oversea algae will dispersed overmuch faster erstwhile nan urchins are gone: "Sea algae tin dispersed measurement faster than corals. Corals, arsenic we know, tin turn an mean of 1cm successful 1 year. Sea algae tin turn 1cm successful a day!"

To exemplify nan velocity pinch which nan illness has spread, he recounts a individual communicative of taking a diving vacation successful Nuweiba successful Egypt, astir 80km (50 miles) to nan south, aft he had begun monitoring nan nonaccomplishment of nan achromatic oversea urchins successful nan very northbound of nan Gulf of Aqaba.

He recalls seeing thousands of achromatic oversea urchins successful Egypt and reasoning "everything whitethorn beryllium OK".

"But 2 weeks later, nan group location told maine that if I went backmost to Nuweiba, I would not find moreover 1 [of nan urchins]. This is really, really violent. It's really, really fast."

A location phenomenon

Further southbound on nan Egyptian Red Sea coast, Dr Mahmoud Hanafy, a marine biologist astatine Suez Canal University, has been carrying retired his ain studies.

"Before you would easy find 20 to 30 per sq m (10.7 sq ft)," he tells me. "Now nan achromatic oversea urchin vanished from each nan areas I surveyed northbound of Hurghada to southbound of Marsa Alam. I could not find a azygous specimen."

He says this suggests nan type is disappearing crossed nan region.

Other countries adjacent person besides seen melodramatic die-offs. These see Jordan, which surveyed 13 sites, and Saudi Arabia, which has checked 113 connected its agelong shoreline, though it has not yet officially announced nan results.

Concerns person been raised that nan inclination could dispersed to nan Arabian Gulf aft reported oversea urchin deaths adjacent Muscat successful Oman. The BBC was besides told of losses disconnected nan Indian Ocean seashore of Somalia.

Opinions disagree astir nan imaginable consequences.

Scientists I said to successful Egypt and Jordan accent that their reefs do not yet look to beryllium suffering from nan oversea urchins' disappearance. They constituent retired that different marine animals proceed to support nan corals.

Other experts fearfulness a repetition of what happened 40 years agone successful nan Caribbean erstwhile a pathogen killed disconnected up to 99% of a intimately related type of oversea urchin. A thriving coral reef turned into an algae field.

They opportunity nan effects successful nan Red Sea whitethorn not beryllium clear until winter, erstwhile algae blooms naturally.

Surviving pockets

Back successful Dr Bronstein's laboratory successful Tel Aviv, nan title is connected to place precisely what is sidesplitting nan achromatic oversea urchins. One method they are utilizing is to study biology DNA, which by chance they had already been sampling from nan waters disconnected Eilat erstwhile nan pathogen first appeared.

"This is already regarded arsenic a wealth because it really is nan achromatic container of this event. We conscionable now request to decipher it," Dr Bronstein says.

There are different glimmers of hope.

For astir a decade, nan Tel Aviv squad has been studying achromatic oversea urchins successful nan Eastern Mediterranean aft they appeared from nan Red Sea arsenic an invasive species.

Dr Bronstein is optimistic astir world technological co-operation

While these populations - mostly seen arsenic pests - were first to beryllium affected by nan caller die-offs, location are immoderate remaining patient pockets which could go a broodstock, kept successful captivity for eventual transportation backmost to their autochthonal environment.

In addition, a fewer young urchins person emerged which are being monitored successful nan Gulf of Aqaba.

While individual countries are taking steps to antagonistic overfishing and contamination which airs their ain consequence to coral reefs, Dr Bronstein besides sees encouraging co-operation successful this politically analyzable region, wherever Saudi Arabia and Israel do not person general ties.

"The distances betwixt Israel, Jordan, Egypt and further southbound don't really beryllium nether water," Dr Bronstein says.

He says countries are sharing accusation and moving together better, moreover if nan co-operation often does not spell public.