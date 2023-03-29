N’Neka Garland Dies: Daytime Emmy-Winning ‘General Hospital’ Producer Was 49

N’Neka Garland, a Daytime Emmy-winning longtime shaper connected General Hospital, has died. She was 49. Her father, William Garland, confirmed her passing connected Facebook but did not supply details.

Garland graduated from Hampton University successful Virginia successful 1995 pinch a grade successful wide media. She began her activity connected nan ABC daytime soap successful 2007 arsenic an adjunct to executive producer. She roseate to subordinate shaper successful 2015 and had served arsenic coordinating shaper since 2018 and shaper since 2021. Garland was nominated for 3 Daytime Emmy awards for nan show, winning successful 2021.

Arlondriah Lenyéa’s General Hospital character, Savoy bartender N’Neka, was named aft Garland.

“The shaper who my characteristic is based disconnected of connected General Hospital, conscionable passed distant today,” Lenyéa shared connected Facebook. “Sending retired my astir heartfelt condolences to Nneka Garland’s friends and family.”

Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital, shared a tribute to Garland connected Instagram.

“Nneka Garland you were a sparkling prima — your grin lit up nan room and your laughter brought truthful overmuch joyousness — you had nan gift of making everyone consciousness for illustration THEY were your favorite,” Laura Wright, who portrays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital, wrote connected Instagram. “I consciousness truthful so fortunate to person known you. I will miss sitting connected your couch, telling stories — calling you play trying to get my schedule early and seeing your sanction popular up connected my telephone because I ever knew we were gonna person a nosy speech and giggle.

“You genuinely cared astir everyone. You asked astir everyone — I’ve ne'er met a personification pinch a bigger bosom and a grin to match. My bosom is really really sad tonight. And those who knew Nneka — they understand.”