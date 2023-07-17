N.S. shark derbies cancelled after Fisheries officials say events don't advance research

All 3 shark-fishing tournaments remaining successful Nova Scotia person been cancelled this summer, a perchance imperishable extremity to yearly events making love backmost 30 years.

This year, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) stopped issuing nan subject licences utilized to authorize nan derbies and organizers cannot swallow DFO conditions that would person allowed them to continue.

"The bottommost statement is we're not going to beryllium capable to clasp nan tournaments immoderate longer," said Bob Gavel, organizer of nan Yarmouth Shark Scramble, largest of nan derbies. It ran for 24 years successful southwestern Nova Scotia before this summer's cancellation.

"I'm very disappointed, to opportunity nan least. It has a awesome effect connected nan section economy. It brought tons of visitors to nan waterfront — successful nan thousands."

This week, nan Petit de Grat Shark Derby successful Cape Breton was called disconnected arsenic well.

The Lockeport Sea Derby successful Shelburne County will continue, but only for mackerel and groundfish.

All nan derbies are usually held successful August.

No technological justification

For almost a decade, nan tournaments person been authorized based connected nan technological accusation they tin provide. But Fisheries officials have decided location is nary longer immoderate justification for landing sharks for research.

Since 2018 only 1 type — bluish sharks — can beryllium kept. Derby sportfishing for porbeagle, thresher and shortfin mako sharks person been banned.

A shark is dissected for investigation astatine a erstwhile Yarmouth Shark Scramble. (Yarmouth Shark Scramble website)

DFO said the sample size is besides unrepresentative because it includes only a fewer twelve large, mostly male, bluish sharks.

"The rumor we are facing coming is that nan technological information gained by landing sharks from tournaments successful caller history is not contributing aliases advancing departmental DFO shark research," DFO resources head Carl MacDonald told organizers according to records of an October 2022 gathering connected nan early of nan shark tournaments.

Other options impractical aliases dangerous

DFO told tourney organizers a recreational sportfishing licence was an option. But organizers opportunity bringing sharks connected committee to weigh, aliases moreover alongside to measure, makes drawback and merchandise excessively vulnerable for group handling nan fish

The different request — that landed bluish sharks must beryllium utilized for quality nutrient — was impractical, said Lockeport Sea Derby president George Benham.

"If we had opportunity 10 aliases 15 sharks landed, we don't person a marketplace for 100 per cent of that. It would beryllium excessively difficult to get free of that many. We conscionable couldn't do it. I don't deliberation immoderate of nan derbies could do that," Benham told CBC News.

Tournament return excessively mini to make a difference

Ending nan tournaments will apt person small effect connected nan bluish shark population.

In 2022, 60 sharks weighing 5,800 kilograms were landed betwixt nan 3 tournaments.

That represents a mini fraction of bluish sharks caught accidentally by commercialized fleets sportfishing for different type for illustration swordfish and tuna.

A 2017 Marine Stewardship Council appraisal of Atlantic Canada's longline swordfish fleet estimated betwixt 2011 and 2015 an mean of 1.5-million kilograms per twelvemonth of bluish sharks were retained aliases discarded arsenic bycatch.

Lockeport Sea Derby is 1 of 4 yearly shark derbies successful Nova Scotia. (Lockeport Sea Derby/Facebook)

"From a conservation constituent of view, nan number of sharks that tournaments are taking are not a threat to nan population," said Shannon Arnold of nan Ecology Action Centre successful Halifax.

"We've ne'er been opposed to nan shark tournaments, particularly since they were nary longer allowed to onshore immoderate threatened species."

Arnold said some catch-and-release shark tournaments in nan United States usage cellphones to archive catches astatine oversea and broadcast it backmost unrecorded to shore.

"There's a brew garden, whatever. And they person a large surface group up and group are retired location for illustration successful existent clip pinch their cellphones, they tin measurement it and it's connected video and group are watching it. It's beautiful cool."

A technological squad measures a shark astatine a 2003 shark derby. (Canadian Shark Research Lab)

Number of sharks taken is down

The number of tournaments and sharks landed successful Nova Scotia has steadily fallen complete nan past decade.

Since 2006, tournaments person been held successful 8 different ports. That was whittled down to 3 successful caller years. The Riverport derby was past held successful 2016 and Louisbourg successful 2018.

According to a DFO report, since 2006 a full of 2,964 sharks of each type were caught and released. Another 1,543 sharks of each type were killed during that period, nan immense mostly of which were bluish sharks.

Between 2011 and 2016 tournaments were landing astir 300 sharks per twelvemonth pinch an average of astir 23 boats participating.

"We've reduced nan number of sharks. Last year, moreover though we had complete 100 participants, only 40 overseas sharks were landed," said Yarmouth's Gavel.

"We've done everything DFO asked."