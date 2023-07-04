Nageshwar Reddy gets FTCCI Lifetime Achievement Award

21 hours ago
Padmabhushan Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of AIG Hospitals, has been conferred pinch nan ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ instituted by nan Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI). The grant was presented to him by Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao present connected Monday. 

Addressing a gathering, Rama Rao said that disruption and invention successful argumentation were nan secrets down nan Telangana model.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s governance was a bully operation of pro-rural, pro-farmer, pro-welfare, pro urban, and pro-development models followed by nan erstwhile Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Rajashekara Reddy. 

Responding to nan petition made by FTCCI President Anil Agarwal astir OTS (One-Time Settlement) of energy bills, nan Minister said he would look into this.  Among nan 22 winners that bagged nan FTCCI awards successful different categories, Mahindra and Mahindra received nan Excellence successful All-Round Performance award.

