8 hours ago
Nana Boateng reacts to playing his first crippled for Jeonbuk Hyundai

Nana Boateng couldn't incorporate his joyousness aft taking to nan section for nan first clip arsenic a Jeonbuk Hyundai player.

The Ghanaian midfielder, adorned successful nan club's iconic colors, showcased his immense talent and near an indelible people connected nan transportation during his long-awaited debut.

Coach Petrescu put Boateng successful nan midfield on pinch Park Jin-seop arsenic a starter successful Jeonbuk's crippled against Suwon FC connected nan 16th of July.

It was nan first action aft nan announcement of nan transportation connected nan 12th of July, truthful it was an escapade successful a measurement for nan player.

However, successful this game, Boateng drew applause from Jeonbuk fans pinch his unchangeable possession of nan shot on pinch respective crisp passes. Afterward, he was replaced by Song Min-gyu successful nan 2nd half, completing his K-League debut.

After nan game, Boateng said, "It was an grant to play for Jeonbuk. I was capable to execute good and I americium astir happy to win,"

“I person been pinch coach Petrescu for 2 years, truthful I cognize nan coach’s shot well. decided,”

"It's been 10 days since I came to Korea. Everything I've knowledgeable truthful acold has been fine. Except for nan basking weather, location is thing peculiarly difficult location is,"

"It is difficult to opportunity galore things because I person only played 1 crippled yet. However, I want to accommodate quickly and show disconnected my abilities. What is absorbing is that galore of our players are of precocious quality," he ended.

Source Footballghana

