Nancy Mace's naughty prayer breakfast speech has commenters all worked up: 'I'm a sinner'

Nancy Mace astatine Tim Scott dream breakfast Nancy Mace, House Representative from South Carolina, gave a risqué mentation arsenic to why she was connected clip to Senator Tim Scotts dream meal (CREDIT: YOUTUBE/SENATOR TIM SCOTT).

Conservatives had mixed reactions to South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace's risqué anecdote astatine a dream meal successful Washington, D.C., arsenic immoderate said it was nan incorrect joke for nan audience, while others said scolding her for nan gag was a "bad look."

Mace said Wednesday that her fiancé tried to support her successful furniture that morning, but she insisted she needed to get to nan meal connected time.

"When I woke up this greeting astatine 7, I was getting picked up astatine 7:45, Patrick, my fiancé, tried to propulsion maine by my waist complete this greeting successful bed. And I was like, 'No, baby, we don't sewage clip for that this morning,'" Mace remarked.

"I gotta get to nan dream breakfast, and I gotta beryllium connected time," she said.

NANCY MACE GIVES RACY EXPLANATION FOR ALMOST BEING LATE TO TIM SCOTT PRAYER BREAKFAST: 'A LITTLE TMI'

Rep. Nancy Mace speaks astatine nan 13th Annual South Carolina Prayer Breakfast (Courtesy of U.S. Senator Tim Scott)

"A small TMI," Mace joked arsenic nan crowed chuckled. "He tin wait, I'll spot him later tonight," Mace added.

The clip of her reside went viral connected Twitter Thursday. Mace reacted successful a tweet saying, "I spell to religion because I’m a sinner not because I’m a saint!"

"Glad those successful attendance, including @SenatorTimScott and our pastor, took this joke successful stride. Pastor Greg and I will person a small other to talk astir connected Sunday now," she said.

NANCY MACE HITS BACK AT BIDEN FOR CALLING BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS 'MALARKEY': IT IS 'LEGITIMATE AND VERY CREDIBLE'

But immoderate conservatives took rumor that Mace utilized her level astatine a Christian dream meal to make ray of premarital sex, which Christianity considers a sin.

Tom Ascol, pastor of Grace Baptist Church successful Florida, chided, "How thoughtful for @NancyMace to hold fornication truthful she could show up connected clip for @votetimescott's dream breakfast. Reminds maine of a statement from that aged song, "E'rybody talkin' 'bout eden ain't going there."

"Nancy Mace conscionable said she turned down activity from her NOT hubby but her fiancé this greeting successful furniture because she had to get to nan PRAYER BREAKFAST," said Graham Allen, a blimpish commentator associated pinch Turning Point USA's religion division.

"I’ll return ‘what is simply a misdeed for $500 Alex,’" he said.

Allie Beth Stucky, big of The Conservative Millennial podcast, retweeted nan clip and said, "When I opportunity I SCREAMED," pinch a laughing look emoji.

Later she tweeted, "Thinking astir this again. These comments conscionable spell to show really small politicians — moreover Republican politicians — cognize aliases attraction astir Christianity. They person nary thought nan values Christians hold. They’d beryllium aghast to cognize we still deliberation activity is reserved for marriage."

"It’s honestly worse than Democrats. It’s amended to contradict Christianity altogether than to usage Christianity arsenic a run slogan," she added.

But not each conservatives took discourtesy to Mace's comments.

David Marcus, blimpish columnist and commentator, tweeted "I want Nancy Mace to eulogize me."

Erielle Davidson, different blimpish commentator, said, "I find nan outrage complete Nancy Mace stupid. She made a joke. Didn’t publication nan room. Whatever. Humorless scolding is simply a bad look."

LEFT'S FAVORITE 'WOKE' INITIATIVE UNDER SERIOUS THREAT AFTER COURT'S CONTROVERSIAL RULING

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. and Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C. (Courtesy of U.S. Senator Tim Scott)

One Twitter personification based on that Mace's comments would not person gone viral if she were a man. But T. Becket Adams, programme head astatine nan National Journalism Center of nan Young America's Foundation, based on that nan comments were apt newsworthy, nary matter who said them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Counterpoint: Yes, it perfectly would spell viral if a young, twice-divorced GOP congressman casually mentioned *at a dream breakfast* that he plans to plow his live-in woman later that evening," Adams stated.

"I mean, travel on. I get double-standards are a go-to bugaboo for immoderate people, but beryllium realistic," he said.