Napoli vs. AC Milan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Champions League start time

2 hours ago
How to watch Napoli vs. AC Milan shot game

untitled-design-2023-04-17t193231-163.png
Getty Images

The Champions League returns to action Tuesday connected Paramount+.

Who's Playing

  • AC Milan @ Napoli
  • Current Records: AC Milan 5-2-2, Napoli 7-0-2

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 astatine 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
  • TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has nan shot podcast for you, covering everything you request to cognize astir nan beautiful game. Make judge to springiness House of Champions a follow for sum of nan biggest games, stories, transportation news pinch Fabrizio Romano, and everything other going connected successful nan world's astir celebrated sport.

AC Milan and Napoli will beryllium playing nan 2nd limb of nan Champions League quarterfinal astatine 3:00 p.m. ET connected Tuesday astatine Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The likelihood don't look promising for AC Milan but nan bigger nan force is, nan harder they fall.

AC Milan haven't mislaid a Champions League lucifer since October 11, 2022, a inclination which continued successful their latest crippled connected Wednesday. They skirted past Napoli 1-0. AC Milan's only extremity came from Ismael Bennacer successful infinitesimal 40.

AC Milan's triumph bumped their tourney grounds to 5-2-2 while Napoli's conclusion dropped theirs to 7-0-2. We'll spot if AC Milan tin repetition their caller success, aliases if Napoli bounce backmost and reverse their fortunes.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

  • UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., Paramount+
  • Napoli vs. Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+
  • Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+
  • Tactical cam: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network
  • UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., Paramount+
  • CBS Sports Golazo Network Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network
  • CBS Sports Golazo Network will besides person network-exclusive postgame coverage

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

  • UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., Paramount+
  • Inter vs. Benfica, 3 p.m., Paramount+
  • Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
  • Tactical cam: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network
  • UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., Paramount+
  • CBS Sports Golazo Network Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network
  • CBS Sports Golazo Network will besides person network-exclusive postgame coverage

Odds

Napoli are a coagulated favourite against AC Milan, according to nan latest Champions League odds, being -136 to win.

The over/under is group astatine 2.5 goals.

See Champions League picks for each azygous game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven shot expert. Get picks now.

Featured Game | Napoli vs. AC Milan

Powered by Caesars Sportsbook

