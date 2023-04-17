Napoli vs. AC Milan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Champions League start time

The Champions League returns to action Tuesday connected Paramount+.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Napoli

Current Records: AC Milan 5-2-2, Napoli 7-0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 astatine 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 astatine 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: Paramount+

What to Know

AC Milan and Napoli will beryllium playing nan 2nd limb of nan Champions League quarterfinal astatine 3:00 p.m. ET connected Tuesday astatine Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The likelihood don't look promising for AC Milan but nan bigger nan force is, nan harder they fall.

AC Milan haven't mislaid a Champions League lucifer since October 11, 2022, a inclination which continued successful their latest crippled connected Wednesday. They skirted past Napoli 1-0. AC Milan's only extremity came from Ismael Bennacer successful infinitesimal 40.

AC Milan's triumph bumped their tourney grounds to 5-2-2 while Napoli's conclusion dropped theirs to 7-0-2. We'll spot if AC Milan tin repetition their caller success, aliases if Napoli bounce backmost and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Napoli are a coagulated favourite against AC Milan, according to nan latest Champions League odds, being -136 to win.



The over/under is group astatine 2.5 goals.

