NASA captures Mars in stunning ultraviolet light

New images shared from NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) ngo show Mars successful stunning ultraviolet wavelengths.

The MAVEN spacecraft utilized its imaging ultraviolet spectrograph instrumentality to seizure nan singular views of nan reddish satellite successful 2022 and this year, erstwhile Mars was adjacent other ends of its elliptical orbit astir nan sun.

The instrumentality measures wavelengths betwixt 110 and 340 nanometers, which is extracurricular nan visible spectrum.

In bid to make nan wavelengths visible to nan quality eye, images are rendered with varying brightness levels of 3 ultraviolet wavelength ranges. They are represented arsenic red, greenish and blue.

MAVEN’s imaging ultraviolet spectrograph instrumentality obtained these views of Mars successful 2022 and 2023. (NASA/LASP/CU Boulder)

Using these colors, nan atmospheric ozone appears purple and achromatic clouds look achromatic aliases blue.

The aboveground is tan aliases green, depending connected really nan images person been optimized.

The first image was taken successful July 2022, during nan confederate hemisphere’s summertime season. That occurs erstwhile Mars passes closest to nan sun.

The images were taken erstwhile Mars was adjacent other ends of its elliptical orbit. (NASA/LASP/CU Boulder)

Argyre Basin, 1 of Mars’ deepest craters, appears astatine bottommost near and is filled pinch a ray pinkish haze and nan heavy canyons of Valles Marineris look astatine apical left. The confederate polar crystal headdress is visible astatine bottommost successful white.

The 2nd image was taken successful January aft Mars had passed nan farthest constituent successful its orbit from nan sun.

This artist's conception shows nan MAVEN spacecraft successful orbit complete Mars. (NASA/GSFC)

It's speckled pinch achromatic clouds, and nan ozone appears successful magenta. Valles Marineris canyons are seen astatine nan little left, on pinch craters.

By viewing nan satellite successful ultraviolet wavelengths, scientists tin study much astir nan Martian atmosphere.

The MAVEN spacecraft launched successful November 2013 and entered Mars' orbit nan pursuing September.