CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is listening for immoderate peep from Voyager 2 aft losing interaction pinch nan spacecraft billions of miles away.

Hurtling ever deeper into interstellar space, Voyager 2 has been retired of touch ever since formation controllers accidentally sent a incorrect bid much than a week agone that tilted its antenna distant from Earth. The spacecraft’s antenna shifted a specified 2%, but it was capable to trim communications.

Although it’s considered a agelong shot, NASA said Monday that its immense crockery antenna successful Canberra, Australia, is connected nan lookout for immoderate stray signals from Voyager 2, presently much than 12 cardinal miles (19 cardinal kilometers) distant. It takes much than 18 hours for a awesome to scope Earth from truthful acold away.

In nan coming week, nan Canberra antenna — portion of NASA’s Deep Space Network — besides will bombard Voyager 2’s vicinity pinch nan correct command, successful hopes it hits its mark, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages nan Voyager missions.

Otherwise, NASA will person to hold until October for an automatic spacecraft reset that should reconstruct communication, according to officials.

Voyager 2 was launched successful 1977 to research nan outer planets, conscionable a mates weeks up of its identical twin, Voyager 1.

Still successful touch pinch Earth, Voyager 1 is now astir 15 cardinal miles (24 cardinal kilometers) away, making it humanity’s astir distant spacecraft.

