NASA welcomes India as 27th Artemis Accords Signatory

Indian Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu, signs nan Artemis Accords, arsenic U.S. Department of State, Deputy Assistant Secretary for India, Nancy Jackson, left, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and Indian Space Research Organization, Space Counsellor, Krunal Joshi, right, look on, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, astatine nan Willard InterContinental Hotel successful Washington. India is nan 27th state to motion nan Artemis Accords, which found a applicable group of principles to guideline abstraction exploration practice among nations participating successful NASA's Artemis program.
NASA welcomes India arsenic 27th Artemis Accords Signatory
by Staff Writers
Washington DC (SPX) Jun 24, 2023
During a ceremonial astatine nan Willard InterContinental Hotel successful Washington connected Wednesday, June 21, India became nan 27th state to motion nan Artemis Accords. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson participated successful nan signing ceremonial for nan agency and Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's ambassador to nan United States, signed connected behalf of India.
The Artemis Accords found a applicable group of principles to guideline abstraction exploration practice among nations, including those participating successful NASA's Artemis program.
"On behalf of NASA, connected behalf of President Biden and Vice President Harris, we are very pleased to turn our business pinch India present connected Earth and successful space," said Administrator Bill Nelson.
"As we task farther retired into nan cosmos than ever before, really we spell is arsenic important arsenic what we do erstwhile we scope our destinations. We want to spell successful a serene way. We want to spell successful a transparent way. And we want to support each different successful times of trouble. We are very grateful for India's activity successful signing nan Artemis Accords and look guardant to each that we will execute together."
"India is taking a landmark measurement successful becoming a statement to nan Artemis Accords, a momentous juncture for our bilateral abstraction cooperation," said Sandhu.
"We reiterate India's committedness to abstraction exploration underpinned by caller levels of practice and progress. India is simply a responsible abstraction powerfulness and places nan highest value connected nan serene and sustainable usage of outer space.
"We are assured that nan Artemis Accords will beforehand a rule-based attack to outer space. It besides underlines our corporate belief that exploration is not conscionable nan pursuit of knowledge - of knowing nan chartless - but is simply a catalyst successful advancing nan betterment of humanity. In that sense, signing of these Accords highlights nan improvement of a business into 1 for world good."
NASA, successful coordination pinch nan U.S. Department of State, established nan Artemis Accords successful 2020 together pinch 7 different founding personnel nations. The Artemis Accords reenforce and instrumentality cardinal obligations successful nan 1967 Outer Space Treaty. They besides reenforce nan committedness by nan United States and signatory nations to nan Registration Convention, nan Rescue and Return Agreement, arsenic good arsenic champion practices and norms of responsible behaviour that NASA and its partners person supported, including nan nationalist merchandise of technological data.
Additional countries will motion nan Artemis Accords successful nan months and years ahead, arsenic NASA continues to activity pinch its world partners to found a safe, peaceful, and prosperous early successful space. Working pinch some caller and existing partners will adhd caller power and capabilities to guarantee nan full world tin use from our travel of exploration and discovery.
