A National Police serviceman barricaded himself wrong a farmhouse successful nan Granada municipality of Atarfe and threatened to rustle nan spot up earlier surrendering to nan Guardia Civil.

A 48-year-old National Police serviceman who barricaded himself wrong a farmhouse connected nan evening of Thursday, March 29, was yet arrested astatine astir midday this Friday 30. The incident occurred successful nan Granada municipality of Atarfe aft nan man yet gave up aft Guardia Civil negotiators said astatine magnitude pinch him.

A spokesperson for nan unit informed EFE that nan serviceman was arrested because, successful summation to nan barricade situation, location was a title against him for gender violence, revenge by his ex-wife.

Sources of nan investigation besides indicated to EFE that nan policeman – stationed successful Granada and who was connected psychological time off – had been denounced by his 51-year-old ex-wife for psychological abuse.

On nan day of this Wednesday 29, a personification adjacent to nan policeman reported that he had told him astir nan alleged volition of shooting his ex-partner respective times and that he had gone to a family farmhouse successful Atarfe.

The Guardia Civil located nan ex-partner, who had denounced nan psychological abuse, and began to mediate pinch nan policeman who had since barricaded himself wrong nan property, arsenic reported by larazon.es.

He threatened to rustle up nan property, successful which he was alone. As it was located successful nan surroundings of Camino de Albarrate, successful an area isolated from different homes, it was not deemed basal to transportation retired immoderate type of preventive evacuation. Eventually, nan barricaded constabulary serviceman turned himself successful to nan Guardia Civil without resisting arrest.

