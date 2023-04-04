NATO flags raised in Helsinki as Finland joins alliance

55 minutes ago
HELSINKI -- NATO's bluish and achromatic flags fluttered against nan backdrop of Helsinki's heavy bluish entity arsenic Finland was connected nan cusp of its historical introduction into NATO Tuesday, a measurement that doubles nan Western alliance’s separator pinch Russia and ends decades of non-alignment for nan Nordic nation.

The country's overseas curate traveled nan nighttime earlier to Brussels carrying papers successful a suitcase that erstwhile handed complete to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seal Finland's introduction into nan North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

It's a infinitesimal that astir Finns had ne'er moreover sought arsenic they balanced friends ties pinch some nan West and Russia. But each that changed pinch Russia's full-scale and sadistic penetration of its neighbour Ukraine past year, creating a abrupt and beardown consciousness of insecurity that pushed nan federation toward rank to nan information alliance.

Newspapers showed Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto pinch a grin connected his look arsenic he traveled to Brussels precocious Monday for nan raising of Finland's emblem astatine NATO headquarters.

Meanwhile, successful Helsinki, NATO flags were raised on pinch Finland's ain nationalist blue-and-white emblem nan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a building that was primitively built for nan subject of nan Russian Empire successful nan 19th century.

It was connected that aforesaid building that Finnish authorities projected nan colors of nan Ukrainian emblem aft Russia's penetration past year, successful conscionable 1 motion of beardown support for Kyiv.

Newspapers, leaders and commentators alike agreed that it was a historical time for nan federation of 5.5 cardinal people, 1 that shares a a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) separator pinch Russia.

“Until now, we person defended our state alone,” Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen told nationalist broadcaster YLE connected arriving successful Brussels. “From now on, we tin trust connected getting extracurricular thief should things get tough. And of course, we are fresh to thief should personification beryllium successful trouble.”

Kaikkonen will subordinate President Sauli Niinisto and Haavisto, nan overseas minister, for nan events successful Brussels.

“This is historically very important for Finland. Finland has ne'er been militarily aligned earlier successful its history,” said Juhana Aunesluoma, professor of governmental history astatine nan University of Helsinki. “Of course, galore things changed erstwhile Finland joined nan European Union successful 1995, but Finland remained militarily nonaligned.”

The ceremonial successful Brussels falls connected NATO’s very ain birthday, nan 74th day of nan signing of its founding Washington Treaty connected April 4, 1949. It besides coincides pinch a gathering of nan alliance’s overseas ministers.

