Slovakia's Jaroslav Nad’ has suggested Russian technicians whitethorn person damaged jets that were later talented to Ukraine

Soviet-made MiG-29 combatant jets belonging to nan Slovak service whitethorn person been intentionally sabotaged by Russian engineers who worked connected them earlier they were fixed to Ukraine, nan country's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad’ claimed connected Friday.

As reported by Euractiv, Nad’s connection came aft erstwhile Slovakian premier curate Robert Fico criticized nan authorities successful Bratislava for giving up nan valuable craft to Kiev.

Slovakia retired its fleet of MiG-29s past summertime arsenic astir of nan planes were not operational. Last month, nan Slovak authorities announced that it would beryllium giving 10 MiGs pinch engines and different 3 without engines to Ukraine’s forces. Four of nan jets person already been delivered and are operating nan skies complete Kharkov, according to Ukrainian officials, while nan different 9 are expected to get successful nan adjacent future.

However, Nad’ now suggests that nan jets whitethorn person been intentionally damaged by Russian technicians who had worked connected nan planes astatine nan Sliac aerial guidelines successful Slovakia until past year.

“Even nan constabulary were investigating it, based connected our suspicions. There were parts successful nan engines of nan craft that Slovak technicians accessed, and past location were parts that Russian technicians only accessed. The defects appeared only successful those parts accessed by Russians,” Naď said.

He added that while nan investigation has grounded to beryllium immoderate sick intent connected nan portion of nan engineers, nan defense ministry “felt a nonaccomplishment of assurance successful nan Russian technicians” because mistakes kept appearing “in places only they could get to.”

Slovakia’s erstwhile highest-ranking pilot, Lubomir Svoboda, besides suggested location was “poor” workmanship connected nan jets. “We took complete an motor from them that was expected to past 350 hours. And successful nan end, it only flew 70 hours. What tin we make of that?” he said.

Russia’s embassy successful Slovakia, meanwhile, has criticized officials for sending nan jets to Ukraine, arguing that nan move was “illegal” because it required Moscow’s support nether bilateral agreements. It besides warned that specified deliveries could lead to “an unpredictable and vulnerable escalation of nan conflict.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that nan MiG-29s would beryllium destroyed by Russian forces conscionable for illustration immoderate different Western weapons sent to nan country. Peskov besides said he had nan belief that Kiev’s friends were utilizing Ukraine to simply “dispose of aged hardware that they do not request anymore.”