Natural Gas Is the Big Loser From OPEC’s Production Cut

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Natural Gas Is the Big Loser From OPEC’s Production Cut

This transcript is for your personal, non-commercial usage only. To bid presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients aliases customers sojourn http://www.djreprints.com.

https://www.barrons.com/articles/opec-production-cut-oil-natural-gas-5ca6bf29

Updated April 4, 2023 5:45 p.m. ET / Original April 4, 2023 12:59 p.m. ET

  • Order Reprints
  • Print Article

Energy stocks jumped 4.5% connected Monday aft OPEC’s astonishment accumulation cut lifted lipid prices, but not each power stocks sewage a bump.

In fact, nan move by OPEC whitethorn extremity up hurting earthy state companies, which person already struggled successful 2023. Natural-gas prices slipped 5.4% connected Monday, and were up a penny connected Tuesday to $2.11 per cardinal British thermal units. They are down 53% connected nan year.

More
Source Barrons

Related Article

First Republic Loses $10.8 Billion Advisor Team to Morgan Stanley

First Republic Loses $10.8 Billion Advisor Team to Morgan Stanley

1 hour ago
J&J to Pay $8.9 Billion to Settle Talc-Cancer Lawsuits

J&J to Pay $8.9 Billion to Settle Talc-Cancer Lawsuits

1 hour ago
Gold Prices Are Near All-Time Highs. 3 Reasons for the Rise.

Gold Prices Are Near All-Time Highs. 3 Reasons for the Rise.

2 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson offers $9bn to settle talc claims

Johnson & Johnson offers $9bn to settle talc claims

2 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson to Settle Talc Claims for $8.9 Billion. The Stock Is Jumping.

Johnson & Johnson to Settle Talc Claims for $8.9 Billion. The Stock Is Jumping.

3 hours ago
C3.ai Plunges After Short-Seller Alleges Accounting Issues

C3.ai Plunges After Short-Seller Alleges Accounting Issues

3 hours ago

Popular Article

Finlandia Gabung NATO Hari Ini, Swedia Masih Menunggu

Finlandia Gabung NATO Hari Ini, Swedia Masih Menunggu

22 hours ago
Pertemuan Gibran dengan Ganjar Jadi Sorotan, Netizen Hingga Bandingkan dengan Ahok

Pertemuan Gibran dengan Ganjar Jadi Sorotan, Netizen Hingga Bandingkan dengan Ahok

22 hours ago
Krisdayanti Blak-blakan Soal Penghasilan DPR, Warganet: Kamu Tertawa, Rakyat Menangis

Krisdayanti Blak-blakan Soal Penghasilan DPR, Warganet: Kamu Tertawa, Rakyat Menangis

22 hours ago
4 Poin Penting Pelantikan Dito Ariotedjo sebagai Menpora

4 Poin Penting Pelantikan Dito Ariotedjo sebagai Menpora

22 hours ago
OJK Awasi 11 Perusahaan Asuransi Bermasalah

OJK Awasi 11 Perusahaan Asuransi Bermasalah

22 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.