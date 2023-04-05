This transcript is for your personal, non-commercial usage only. To bid presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients aliases customers sojourn http://www.djreprints.com.
https://www.barrons.com/articles/opec-production-cut-oil-natural-gas-5ca6bf29
Updated April 4, 2023 5:45 p.m. ET / Original April 4, 2023 12:59 p.m. ET
- Order Reprints
- Print Article
Energy stocks jumped 4.5% connected Monday aft OPEC’s astonishment accumulation cut lifted lipid prices, but not each power stocks sewage a bump.
In fact, nan move by OPEC whitethorn extremity up hurting earthy state companies, which person already struggled successful 2023. Natural-gas prices slipped 5.4% connected Monday, and were up a penny connected Tuesday to $2.11 per cardinal British thermal units. They are down 53% connected nan year.