NatWest chair Sir Howard Davies says he won't quit over Farage row

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Sir Howard said Dame Alison's position had go "untenable"

By Dearbail Jordan BBC News

NatWest's chair has said he will not discontinue aft initially backing erstwhile leader Dame Alison Rose successful nan statement complete nan closure of Nigel Farage's account.

Sir Howard Davies said connected Friday he would proceed astatine nan slope to guarantee "stability" aft nan resignations of Dame Alison and nan leader of Coutts.

NatWest is 39% owned by nan payer and Sir Howard said: "We do person nan support of our main shareholder."

However, connected Thursday, nan premier curate refused to backmost Sir Howard.

When asked if he would support nan chair staying connected until nan mediate of adjacent twelvemonth erstwhile Sir Howard is owed to measurement down, Rishi Sunak said: "This isn't astir immoderate 1 individual, it's astir values - do you judge successful free reside and not to beryllium discriminated against because of your legally held views?"

Sir Howard's promise to enactment connected came arsenic nan slope announced a sharper-than-expected emergence successful first-half profits - nan past group of results nether nan activity of Dame Alison. Pre-tax profits successful nan six months to 30 June soared to £3.6bn, from £2.6bn a twelvemonth earlier.

'Political reaction'

Dame Alison near nan slope earlier this week "by communal consent" pinch nan committee aft admitting she had made a correction successful speaking astir Mr Farage's narration pinch Coutts, a subsidiary of NatWest which is focused connected able clients.

Earlier this month, erstwhile UKIP leader Mr Farage said that his relationship astatine Coutts had been closed and that he had not been fixed a reason.

The BBC reported that it was closed because he nary longer met nan wealthiness period for Coutts, citing a root acquainted pinch nan matter.

However, Mr Farage later obtained a study from nan slope that indicated his governmental views were besides considered.

Hours earlier Dame Alison resigned complete nan closure of Mr Farage's Coutts account, Sir Howard said nan committee retained "full confidence" successful her.

However, nan BBC was told that Downing Street and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had "significant concerns" complete Dame Alison's conduct.

On Friday, Sir Howard said: "The reaction, nan governmental reaction... was specified that Alison and I past concluded, and nan committee supported nan view, that her position was past untenable."

He added: "She would beryllium moving nan slope successful nan look of very difficult headwinds and truthful we made a different decision."

The time aft Dame Alison's resignation, Peter Flavel, nan main executive of Coutts, a subsidiary of NatWest wherever Mr Farage held his account, besides quit.

Mr Farage has called connected Sir Howard to besides measurement down.

While announcing NatWest's half-year results, Sir Howard said nan slope had appointed City rule patient Travers Smith to behaviour an independent investigation into nan closure of Mr Farage's relationship and really nan accusation surrounding nan rumor had been handled.

The independent investigation will:

Review nan determination to unopen Mr Farage's accounts, including really it was identified for closure

Examine nan circumstances surrounding nan BBC communicative and if immoderate leak of confidential customer accusation aliases breach of nan General Data Protection Regulation occurred.

Review of Coutts' relationship closures complete nan past 2 years

Travers Smith is expected to study backmost connected nan questions surrounding Mr Farage and immoderate leak of confidential accusation pinch 4 to six weeks.

On nan closure of Coutts customer accounts, nan rule patient will study backmost by nan extremity of October this year.

Image source, Alamy Image caption, Dame Alison Rose near NatWest earlier this week

Victoria Scholar, caput of finance astatine Interactive Investor, told nan BBC's Today programme: "It is simply a existent shame that Alison Rose had to go.

"We cognize that she was a domiciled exemplary to galore and a champion of diverseness and inclusion but intelligibly her discussions [about] Nigel Farage person breached customer confidentiality, which is perfectly sacrosanct successful nan manufacture and intends her domiciled is nary longer tenable."

NatWest declined to remark connected what, if any, severance package Dame Alison would receive. Sir Howard said that immoderate decisions connected her salary would beryllium made aft nan independent investigation had concluded and group retired successful nan bank's yearly report.

Last year, Dame Alison, who worked astatine NatWest for much than 30 years, was paid £5.25m.

In his first outing arsenic Dame Alison's interim replacement, NatWest main executive Paul Thwaite said: "It is an understatement to opportunity that these are not perfect circumstances for anyone to return over.

"It is clear to maine that we sewage immoderate things wrong. It will return clip to reside immoderate of those challenges. But I've already taken action and I'm wished we study and commencement to move guardant quickly."

Reforms

Prior to nan business betwixt Mr Farage and Coutts, nan authorities had been examining nan termination of customer slope accounts.

Under caller reforms, banks will person to springiness customers a 90-day announcement period. This will springiness customers clip to situation a determination done nan Financial Ombudsman Service aliases find a replacement bank.

Banks tin enforce a shorter announcement play if they person to comply pinch financial crime law.

Lenders will besides beryllium required to spell retired why they are closing a slope account.

There will beryllium constricted exceptions, specified arsenic ensuring that slope communications are not interfering pinch investigations into criminal activity.

Meanwhile, nan Financial Conduct Authority is reviewing really rules astir "politically exposed person" aliases PEPs are enforced by banks.

PEPs are group who clasp a salient position aliases power who whitethorn beryllium much susceptible to being progressive successful bribery aliases corruption.

Banks are required to do other owed diligence connected PEPs.