NatWest row: Not helpful if chairman quits over Nigel Farage, says minister

It would not beryllium "helpful" for NatWest's president to discontinue complete nan statement that has followed nan closure of Nigel Farage's account, nan metropolis curate has said.

Andrew Griffith made nan comments aft Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined to backmost Sir Howard Davies connected Thursday.

Sir Howard has faced calls to resign aft he initially backed NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose complete nan row, hours earlier she resigned connected Wednesday.

He has vowed to stay successful post to guarantee nan stableness of nan bank.

Dame Alison left NatWest earlier this week aft admitting making a correction successful speaking astir Mr Farage's narration pinch Coutts, a subsidiary of NatWest that serves nan wealthy. And connected Thursday nan leader of Coutts besides quit complete nan row.

Asked if Sir Howard, who is owed to measurement down arsenic president successful mid-2024, should besides resign now, Mr Griffiths told BBC Radio 4's Any Questions programme: "Alison was nan main executive responsible for nan day-to-day behaviour of that organisation.

"Sir Howard is nan president of nan board. He's already going, they're looking for a caller chairman. I don't deliberation that Sir Howard Davies going now would beryllium helpful.

"The important point is there's an independent investigation. I want to find retired what was going on."

'Political reaction'

Earlier this month, erstwhile UKIP leader Mr Farage said that his relationship astatine Coutts had been closed and that he had not been fixed a reason.

The BBC reported that it was closed because he nary longer met nan wealthiness period for Coutts, citing a root acquainted pinch nan matter.

However, Mr Farage later obtained a study from nan slope that indicated his governmental views were besides considered.

Hours earlier Dame Alison resigned complete nan closure of Mr Farage's Coutts account, Sir Howard said nan committee retained "full confidence" successful her.

Mr Farage has called connected Sir Howard to besides measurement down.

When asked if he would support nan chair staying on, Mr Sunak said: "This isn't astir immoderate 1 individual, it's astir values - do you judge successful free reside and not to beryllium discriminated against because of your legally held views?"

Sir Howard said nan slope had appointed City rule patient Travers Smith to behaviour an independent investigation into nan closure of Mr Farage's relationship and really nan accusation surrounding nan rumor had been handled.

The independent investigation will:

Review nan determination to unopen Mr Farage's accounts, including really it was identified for closure

Examine nan circumstances surrounding nan BBC communicative and if immoderate leak of confidential customer accusation aliases breach of nan General Data Protection Regulation occurred.

Review of Coutts' relationship closures complete nan past 2 years