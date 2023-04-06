NBA All-Star to fulfill mandatory military service in Finland during offseason: ‘We take pride in it’

Utah Jazz All-Star guardant Lauri Markkanen has offseason plans.

The 2023 All-Star selection will fulfill his mandatory work successful nan Finnish subject aft nan season, according to a study by ESPN.

Lauri Markkanen, #23 of nan Utah Jazz, looks connected during nan first half against nan Portland Trail Blazers astatine Vivint Arena connected March 22, 2023, successful Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

"It's mandatory, we person to do it, but astatine nan aforesaid clip we return pridefulness successful it, too," Markkanen told ESPN. "I deliberation it sets an illustration to serve. And I'm assured I tin do it successful a measurement that it's not going to impact my mentation for adjacent season, either."

In Finland, military service is mandatory for each males by nan property of 30.

Markkanen, 25, is scheduled to study to a guidelines successful Helsinki either connected April 17th aliases astatine immoderate constituent successful July.

"Of course, I'd alternatively beryllium moving retired for illustration I usually do [in nan offseason], but I've heard they do a bully occupation of combining nan two," Markkanen said. "You're capable to do your occupation moving arsenic an jock and your basal training astatine nan aforesaid time."

Lauri Markkanen, #23 of nan Utah Jazz, looks connected during nan first half of a crippled against nan Oklahoma City Thunder astatine Vivint Arena connected April 6, 2023, successful Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Markkanen postponed his work while playing assemblage basketball astatine nan University of Arizona and while playing for nan Finnish nationalist team.

"Lauri has ever said he was going to do this," said his longtime agent, Michael Lelchitski. "It's important for him arsenic a national to fulfill his civic work and not person immoderate benignant of preferential curen conscionable because he is simply a celebrated athlete."

Markkanen is getting fresh to wrap up his champion play arsenic a professional, averaging 25.6 points per game, a career-high.

He was traded to nan Jazz from nan Cleveland Cavaliers successful September arsenic portion of nan blockbuster woody for Donovan Mitchell.

Utah was expected to beryllium 1 of nan worst teams successful nan NBA this play but remained successful nan playoff picture successful nan Western Conference until Thursday’s nonaccomplishment to nan Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lauri Markkanen, #23 of nan Utah Jazz successful action during nan 2nd half of a crippled against nan Phoenix Suns astatine Vivint Arena connected March 27, 2023, successful Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Jazz person 2 games remaining connected their regular play schedule.

"Yeah, I mean, that's thing we're not accustomed to present aliases successful Canada," Jazz teammate Kelly Olynyk said, according to KSL News. "Lauri's a stand-up citizen, truthful he is going to do immoderate he has to do to service his country, and I commend him for that. A batch of guys present wouldn't do it aliases would effort to get retired of it. I don't really person different remark connected that. It's crazy to hear."