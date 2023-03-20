NBA Eastern Conference playoff picture: Bucks' magic number for top seed is one; Bulls secure play-in spot

Below is simply a broad snapshot of wherever things guidelines successful nan Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play connected Wednesday. This station will beryllium updated passim nan remainder of nan regular play aliases until each seeds are clinched.

Reminder connected really nan play-in tourney works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The victor of nan 7-8 crippled gets nan No. 7 seed, while nan loser plays nan victor of nan 9-10 crippled for nan No. 8 seed.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive information technologist Stephen Oh, simulates nan full play 10,000 times to nutrient nan astir unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (57-22)

🔒Clinched top-two seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Bulls, vs. Grizzlies, astatine Raptors

TBD Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Celtics clinched

2. Boston Celtics (54-25)

🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Raptors, vs. Raptors, vs. Hawks

vs. Heat-Hawks play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Celtics clinched

Celtics clinched Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched

3. Philadelphia 76ers (52-27)

🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Heat, astatine Hawks, astatine Nets

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30)

🔒Clinched top-four seed

Remaining schedule: at Magic, vs. Hornets

vs. Knicks Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks clinched

5. New York Knicks (46-33)

🔒Clinched playoff spot

Remaining schedule: at Pacers, astatine Pelicans, vs. Pacers

at Cavaliers Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks presently ain via section triumph percentage

6. Brooklyn Nets (43-36)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers

Knicks presently ain via section triumph percentage Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Nets clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (42-37)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at 76ers, astatine Wizards, vs. Magic

Heat clinched Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched

8. Atlanta Hawks (40-39)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: vs. Wizards, vs. 76ers, astatine Celtics

Heat clinched Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Hawks clinched

9. Toronto Raptors (40-39)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at Celtics, astatine Celtics, vs. Bucks

Raptors clinched Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta : Hawks clinched

: Hawks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Chicago Bulls (38-41)

