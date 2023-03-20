NBA Eastern Conference playoff picture: Bucks' magic number for top seed is one; Bulls secure play-in spot

Below is simply a broad snapshot of wherever things guidelines successful nan Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play connected Wednesday. This station will beryllium updated passim nan remainder of nan regular play aliases until each seeds are clinched.
Reminder connected really nan play-in tourney works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The victor of nan 7-8 crippled gets nan No. 7 seed, while nan loser plays nan victor of nan 9-10 crippled for nan No. 8 seed.
1. Milwaukee Bucks (57-22)
- 🔒Clinched top-two seed
- Remaining schedule: vs. Bulls, vs. Grizzlies, astatine Raptors
- Current first-round matchup: TBD
- Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Celtics clinched
2. Boston Celtics (54-25)
- 🔒Clinched top-three seed
- Remaining schedule: vs. Raptors, vs. Raptors, vs. Hawks
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Heat-Hawks play-in winner
- Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Celtics clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched
3. Philadelphia 76ers (52-27)
- 🔒Clinched top-three seed
- Remaining schedule: vs. Heat, astatine Hawks, astatine Nets
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets
4. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30)
- 🔒Clinched top-four seed
- Remaining schedule: at Magic, vs. Hornets
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks
- Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks clinched
5. New York Knicks (46-33)
- 🔒Clinched playoff spot
- Remaining schedule: at Pacers, astatine Pelicans, vs. Pacers
- Current first-round matchup: at Cavaliers
- Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks presently ain via section triumph percentage
6. Brooklyn Nets (43-36)
- 🔒Clinched play-in spot
- Remaining schedule: at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers
- Current first-round matchup: at 76ers
- Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks presently ain via section triumph percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Nets clinched
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
7. Miami Heat (42-37)
- 🔒Clinched play-in spot
- Remaining schedule: at 76ers, astatine Wizards, vs. Magic
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Heat clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched
8. Atlanta Hawks (40-39)
- 🔒Clinched play-in spot
- Remaining schedule: vs. Wizards, vs. 76ers, astatine Celtics
- Current first-round matchup: at Heat (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Hawks clinched
9. Toronto Raptors (40-39)
- 🔒Clinched play-in spot
- Remaining schedule: at Celtics, astatine Celtics, vs. Bucks
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Bulls (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Hawks clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched
10. Chicago Bulls (38-41)
- 🔒Clinched play-in spot
- Remaining schedule: at Bucks, astatine Mavericks, vs. Pistons
- Current first-round matchup: astatine Raptors (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched