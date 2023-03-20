NBA Eastern Conference playoff picture: Bucks' magic number for top seed is one; Bulls secure play-in spot

57 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. NBA Eastern Conference playoff picture: Bucks' magic number for top seed is one; Bulls secure play-in spot

Bucks' magic number for apical seed is one; Bulls unafraid play-in spot

Current matchups, tiebreakers and remaining schedules

gettyimages-1248831581-1.jpg
Getty Images

Below is simply a broad snapshot of wherever things guidelines successful nan Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play connected Wednesday. This station will beryllium updated passim nan remainder of nan regular play aliases until each seeds are clinched. 

Reminder connected really nan play-in tourney works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The victor of nan 7-8 crippled gets nan No. 7 seed, while nan loser plays nan victor of nan 9-10 crippled for nan  No. 8 seed. 

READ: Western Conference playoff picture

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive information technologist Stephen Oh, simulates nan full play 10,000 times to nutrient nan astir unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (57-22)

  • 🔒Clinched top-two seed
  • Remaining schedule: vs. Bulls, vs. Grizzlies, astatine Raptors
  • Current first-round matchup: TBD
  • Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Celtics clinched

2. Boston Celtics (54-25)

  • 🔒Clinched top-three seed
  • Remaining schedule: vs. Raptors, vs. Raptors, vs. Hawks
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Heat-Hawks play-in winner
  • Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Celtics clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched

3. Philadelphia 76ers (52-27)

  • 🔒Clinched top-three seed
  • Remaining schedule: vs. Heat, astatine Hawks, astatine Nets
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30)

  • 🔒Clinched top-four seed
  • Remaining schedule: at Magic, vs. Hornets
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks clinched

5. New York Knicks (46-33)

  • 🔒Clinched playoff spot
  • Remaining schedule: at Pacers, astatine Pelicans, vs. Pacers
  • Current first-round matchup: at Cavaliers
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks presently ain via section triumph percentage

6. Brooklyn Nets (43-36)

  • 🔒Clinched play-in spot
  • Remaining schedule: at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers
  • Current first-round matchup: at 76ers
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks presently ain via section triumph percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Nets clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (42-37)

  • 🔒Clinched play-in spot
  • Remaining schedule: at 76ers, astatine Wizards, vs. Magic
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Heat clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched

8. Atlanta Hawks (40-39)

  • 🔒Clinched play-in spot
  • Remaining schedule: vs. Wizards, vs. 76ers, astatine Celtics
  • Current first-round matchup: at Heat (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Hawks clinched

9. Toronto Raptors (40-39)

  • 🔒Clinched play-in spot
  • Remaining schedule: at Celtics, astatine Celtics, vs. Bucks
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Bulls (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Hawks clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Chicago Bulls (38-41)

  • 🔒Clinched play-in spot
  • Remaining schedule: at Bucks, astatine Mavericks, vs. Pistons
  • Current first-round matchup: astatine Raptors (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched
More
Source Cbssports

Related Article

Cooper set for ‘crisis talks’ after Leeds loss; Premier League duo ‘interested’ if Forest sack him

Cooper set for ‘crisis talks’ after Leeds loss; Premier League duo ‘interested’ if Forest sack him

52 minutes ago
NBA Western Conference playoff picture: Warriors, Lakers control destiny for top-6 seeds; Suns clinch a berth

NBA Western Conference playoff picture: Warriors, Lakers control destiny for top-6 seeds; Suns clinch a berth

56 minutes ago
Chelsea v Liverpool like ‘two drunken idiots trying to land punches’

Chelsea v Liverpool like ‘two drunken idiots trying to land punches’

1 hour ago
Lukaku ‘can be the player Chelsea need’ to solve goalscoring woes, claims Sturridge

Lukaku ‘can be the player Chelsea need’ to solve goalscoring woes, claims Sturridge

1 hour ago
Hoddle names top Man Utd target who would ‘without a doubt’ solve Chelsea problems

Hoddle names top Man Utd target who would ‘without a doubt’ solve Chelsea problems

1 hour ago
The incredible Premier League table since Aston Villa appointed Unai Emery

The incredible Premier League table since Aston Villa appointed Unai Emery

1 hour ago

Popular Article

News24.com | Lions rise above off-field row to string together rip-roaring results: 'It's actually helped us'

News24.com | Lions rise above off-field row to string together rip-roaring results: 'It's actually helped us'

14 hours ago
James Gunn Gets Honest About Superhero Movie Fatigue

James Gunn Gets Honest About Superhero Movie Fatigue

15 hours ago
News24.com | Eskom exemption outcry: Cosatu warns of more state capture, Godongwana to brief Parliament

News24.com | Eskom exemption outcry: Cosatu warns of more state capture, Godongwana to brief Parliament

14 hours ago
News24.com | Cleaners at a Durban informal settlement say they use their own money to fix broken toilets

News24.com | Cleaners at a Durban informal settlement say they use their own money to fix broken toilets

14 hours ago
Cash App creator dies following stabbing in San Francisco

Cash App creator dies following stabbing in San Francisco

4 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.