NBA playoff picture 2023: How Warriors can avoid play-in tournament

4 hours ago
How Warriors tin debar play-in tournament, declare playoff spot primitively appeared connected NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022-23 NBA regular play ends Sunday, but plentifulness still needs to beryllium decided successful nan Western Conference playoff picture, particularly for nan Warriors.

The Warriors (42-38) presently sit sixth successful nan West, pinch a tentative clasp connected nan last playoff spot, but they could autumn arsenic acold arsenic ninth, which would mean a play-in tourney berth.

The Los Angeles Clippers (No. 5 astatine 42-38), Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7 astatine 41-39), New Orleans Pelicans (No. 8 astatine 41-39) and Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 9 astatine 40-40) besides are each successful nan mix, pinch each squad having 2 games to play. The Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 10 astatine 38-42), Dallas Mavericks (No. 11 astatine 38-42) and Utah Jazz (No. 12 astatine 36-43) are mathematically live but look agelong likelihood to move up nan standings.

Here are nan Warriors' playoff scenarios, as outlined by 95.7 The Game's John Dickinson, entering Thursday's NBA action.

How nan Warriors tin debar nan play-in tournament

After being eliminated successful nan 2021 play-in tournament, nan Warriors should beryllium eager to debar it altogether. That year, they were nan No. 8 seed earlier losing to nan No. 7 Lakers and past nan No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies, ending nan season.

The bully news this twelvemonth is that, as of Thursday, nan Warriors power their ain destiny. If they triumph their last 2 regular-season games -- Friday against nan Kings and Sunday against nan Trail Blazers, some connected nan roadworthy -- they will beryllium guaranteed a top-six seed and an accompanying playoff berth.

Here are each nan ways nan Warriors tin debar nan play-in tournament, per Dickinson:

  • Warriors grab the No. 5 seed if ...

    • They spell 2-0 AND nan Clippers lose once

  • Warriors grab the No. 6 seed if ...

    • They spell 2-0 AND nan Clippers go 2-0

    • They spell 1-1 AND nan Clippers go 1-1 AND nan Pelicans go 2-0 AND nan Lakers go 1-1 aliases 0-2

    • They spell 1-1 AND nan Clippers spell 1-1 aliases 2-0, AND nan Pelicans go 1-1 aliases 0-2, AND nan Lakers go 1-1 aliases 0-2

Got each that?

How nan Warriors would driblet to nan play-in tournament

The Warriors could beryllium stuck successful nan play-in tourney successful a fewer different scenarios, moreover if they spell 1-1 successful their remaining regular-season games.

Here's really it could play out, per Dickinson:

  • Warriors grab the No. 7 seed (home play-in game) if ...

    • They spell 1-1 AND nan Clippers go 1-1 aliases 2-0, AND nan Pelicans go 1-1 aliases 0-2, AND nan Lakers go 2-0

    • They spell 1-1 AND nan Clippers go 2-0 AND nan Pelicans go 2-0 AND nan Lakers go 1-1 aliases 0-2

  • Warriors grab the No. 8 seed (road play-in game) if ...

    • The Warriors go 1-1 AND nan Clippers, Pelicans and Lakers each spell 2-0

    • They spell 1-1 AND nan Clippers go 1-1 AND nan Pelicans and Lakers spell 2-0

The Warriors besides tin driblet to nan No. 9 seed, which would unit them to triumph 2 play-in games conscionable to make nan playoffs. That seed is only imaginable if nan Warriors suffer some of their last 2 regular-season games.

  • Warriors grab the No. 9 seed if ...

    • They spell 0-2 AND nan Timberwolves go 2-0 AND nan Pelicans beat nan New York Knicks, AND nan Lakers go 1-1 aliases 2-0

What are nan teams' remaining schedules?

  • Clippers: vs. Trail Blazers (Saturday), astatine Suns (Sunday)

  • Warriors: astatine Kings (Friday), astatine Trail Blazers (Sunday)

  • Lakers: vs. Suns (Friday), vs. Jazz (Sunday)

  • Pelicans: vs. Knicks (Friday), astatine Timberwolves (Sunday)

  • Timberwolves: astatine Spurs (Saturday), vs. Pelicans (Sunday)

What are nan Warriors' playoff tiebreakers?

With each 5 teams truthful close, tiebreakers could travel into play -- and they don't favour Golden State. Here are each nan scenarios for nan Warriors, per Dickinson:

  • Warriors would suffer a two-way tiebreaker to nan Clippers, Lakers and Pelicans

  • Three-way pinch Warriors/Clippers/Pelicans goes: Pelicans, Warriors, Clippers

  • Three-way pinch Warriors/Clippers/Lakers goes: Clippers, Lakers, Warriors

  • Three-way pinch Warriors/Lakers/Pelicans goes: Lakers, Pelicans, Warriors

  • Four-way pinch Warriors/Clippers/Lakers/Pelicans goes: Pelicans, Clippers, Lakers, Warriors

