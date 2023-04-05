NBA Western Conference playoff picture: Warriors, Lakers control destiny for top-6 seeds; Suns clinch a berth

Below is simply a broad snapshot of wherever things guidelines successful nan Western Conference playoff and play-in races entering play connected Wednesday. This station will beryllium updated passim nan remainder of nan regular play aliases until each seeds are clinched.

Reminder connected really nan play-in tourney works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The victor of nan 7-8 crippled gets nan No. 7 seed, while nan loser plays nan victor of nan 9-10 crippled for nan No. 8 seed.

READ: Eastern Conference playoff picture

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive information technologist Stephen Oh, simulates nan full play 10,000 times to nutrient nan astir unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver Nuggets (52-27)

🔒Clinched top-two seed

Remaining schedule: at Suns, astatine Jazz, vs. Kings

at Suns, astatine Jazz, vs. Kings Current first-round matchup: TBD



TBD Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Nuggets person clinched

2. Memphis Grizzlies (50-29)



🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: at Pelicans, astatine Bucks, astatine Thunder

at Pelicans, astatine Bucks, astatine Thunder Current first-round matchup: vs. Lakers-Pelicans play-in winner



vs. Lakers-Pelicans play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. Denver: Nuggets person clinched

Nuggets person clinched Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings presently ain via convention record

3. Sacramento Kings (48-31)

🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: at Mavericks, vs. Warriors, astatine Nuggets

at Mavericks, vs. Warriors, astatine Nuggets Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers

vs. Clippers Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Kings presently ain via convention triumph percentage



4. Phoenix Suns (44-35)



🔒Clinched top-six seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Nuggets, astatine Lakers, astatine Clippers

vs. Nuggets, astatine Lakers, astatine Clippers Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors

vs. Warriors Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Suns lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play

5. Golden State Warriors (42-38)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at Kings, astatine Blazers

at Kings, astatine Blazers Current first-round matchup: at Suns

at Suns Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns clinched



Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves presently lead via convention triumph percentage

Wolves presently lead via convention triumph percentage Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers lead via section triumph percentage

Clippers lead via section triumph percentage Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Warriors lead via convention triumph percentage

6. Los Angeles Clippers (41-38)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: vs. Lakers, vs. Blazers, astatine Suns

vs. Lakers, vs. Blazers, astatine Suns Current first-round matchup: at Kings



at Kings Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play

Suns lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Clippers lead via section triumph percentage

Clippers lead via section triumph percentage Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans clinched

Pelicans clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Clippers clinched

Clippers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Oklahoma City: Thunder clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Los Angeles Lakers (41-38)



🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at Clippers, vs. Suns, vs. Jazz

at Clippers, vs. Suns, vs. Jazz Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans (play-in)



vs. Pelicans (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play

Suns lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched



Clippers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Lakers clinched



8. New Orleans Pelicans (40-39)



🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: vs. Grizzlies, vs. Knicks, astatine Timberwolves

vs. Grizzlies, vs. Knicks, astatine Timberwolves Current first-round matchup: at Lakers (play-in)



at Lakers (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead via convention triumph percentage

Warriors lead via convention triumph percentage Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Tied 1-1 pinch 1 to play

Tied 1-1 pinch 1 to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Pelicans presently ain via section record

Pelicans presently ain via section record Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans clinched

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40)



🔒Clinched play-in spot



Remaining schedule: at Spurs, vs. Pelicans

at Spurs, vs. Pelicans Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder (play-in)



vs. Thunder (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Wolves presently lead via convention triumph percentage

Wolves presently lead via convention triumph percentage Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Tied 1-1 pinch 1 to play

Tied 1-1 pinch 1 to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Wolves clinched

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42)



Remaining schedule: at Jazz, vs. Grizzlies

at Jazz, vs. Grizzlies Current first-round matchup: at Timberwolves (play-in)

at Timberwolves (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Thunder clinched

Thunder clinched Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Thunder lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play

Thunder lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Thunder clinched

STILL ALIVE

11. Dallas Mavericks (37-42)



Remaining schedule: vs. Kings, vs. Bulls, vs. Spurs

vs. Kings, vs. Bulls, vs. Spurs Tiebreaker vs. Oklahoma City: Thunder clinched

Thunder clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans presently ain via section record



Pelicans presently ain via section record Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Mavericks clinched

12. Utah Jazz (36-43)

