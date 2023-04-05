NBA Western Conference playoff picture: Warriors, Lakers control destiny for top-6 seeds; Suns clinch a berth

57 minutes ago
Warriors, Lakers power destiny for top-6 seeds; Suns clinch a berth

Current matchups, tiebreakers and remaining schedules

untitled-design-228.png
Getty Images

Below is simply a broad snapshot of wherever things guidelines successful nan Western Conference playoff and play-in races entering play connected Wednesday. This station will beryllium updated passim nan remainder of nan regular play aliases until each seeds are clinched. 

Reminder connected really nan play-in tourney works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The victor of nan 7-8 crippled gets nan No. 7 seed, while nan loser plays nan victor of nan 9-10 crippled for nan  No. 8 seed. 

READ: Eastern Conference playoff picture

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive information technologist Stephen Oh, simulates nan full play 10,000 times to nutrient nan astir unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver Nuggets (52-27)

  • 🔒Clinched top-two seed
  • Remaining schedule: at Suns, astatine Jazz, vs. Kings 
  • Current first-round matchup: TBD
  • Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Nuggets person clinched

2. Memphis Grizzlies (50-29)

  • 🔒Clinched top-three seed
  • Remaining schedule: at Pelicans, astatine Bucks, astatine Thunder
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Lakers-Pelicans play-in winner
  • Tiebreaker vs. Denver: Nuggets person clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings presently ain via convention record

3. Sacramento Kings (48-31)

  • 🔒Clinched top-three seed
  • Remaining schedule: at Mavericks, vs. Warriors, astatine Nuggets
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers
  • Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Kings presently ain via convention triumph percentage 

4. Phoenix Suns (44-35)

  • 🔒Clinched top-six seed
  • Remaining schedule: vs. Nuggets, astatine Lakers, astatine Clippers
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors
  • Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Suns clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Suns lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play

5. Golden State Warriors (42-38)

  • 🔒Clinched play-in spot
  • Remaining schedule: at Kings, astatine Blazers
  • Current first-round matchup: at Suns
  • Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns clinched 
  • Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves presently lead via convention triumph percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers lead via section triumph percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Warriors lead via convention triumph percentage

6. Los Angeles Clippers (41-38)

  • 🔒Clinched play-in spot
  • Remaining schedule: vs. Lakers, vs. Blazers, astatine Suns
  • Current first-round matchup: at Kings
  • Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Clippers lead via section triumph percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched 
  • Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Clippers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Oklahoma CityThunder clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Los Angeles Lakers (41-38)

  • 🔒Clinched play-in spot
  • Remaining schedule: at Clippers, vs. Suns, vs. Jazz
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Lakers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Lakers clinched

8. New Orleans Pelicans (40-39)

  • 🔒Clinched play-in spot
  • Remaining schedule: vs. Grizzlies, vs. Knicks, astatine Timberwolves
  • Current first-round matchup: at Lakers (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead via convention triumph percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Tied 1-1 pinch 1 to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Pelicans presently ain via section record
  • Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans clinched

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40)

  • 🔒Clinched play-in spot
  • Remaining schedule: at Spurs, vs. Pelicans
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Wolves presently lead via convention triumph percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Wolves clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Tied 1-1 pinch 1 to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Wolves clinched

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42)

  • Remaining schedule: at Jazz, vs. Grizzlies
  • Current first-round matchup: at Timberwolves (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Thunder clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Thunder lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Thunder clinched

STILL ALIVE

11. Dallas Mavericks (37-42)

  • Remaining schedule: vs. Kings, vs. Bulls, vs. Spurs
  • Tiebreaker vs. Oklahoma City: Thunder clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans presently ain via section record
  • Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Mavericks clinched

12. Utah Jazz (36-43)

  • Remaining schedule: vs. Thunder, vs. Nuggets, astatine Lakers
  • Tiebreaker vs. Oklahoma City: Thunder lead 2-1 pinch 1 to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavericks clinched
