Nellore neurologist elected Indian Epilepsy Association’s Secretary General

1 day ago
Dr. Bindu Menon. File.

Dr. Bindu Menon. File. | Photo Credit: K. RAVIKUMAR

Dr. Bindu Menon, a neurologist from Nellore, has been elected arsenic caput wide of nan Indian Epilepsy Association.

London-returned Dr. Menon a advisor neurologist astatine nan Apollo Specialty Hospital has been visiting distant villages successful SPSR Nellore territory pinch her fully-equipped van ‘Neurology connected Wheels’ to dispersed consciousness among nan agrarian folks connected epilepsy, encephalon changeable and different neurological disorders. Her elevation to nan apical station successful nan master assemblage astatine nan IEA yearly convention astatine Jaipur connected July 23 was successful nickname to her efforts to enlighten nan agrarian masses connected neurological disorders, arsenic those experiencing seizures suffer from societal stigma.

Neurologist Dr. Bindu Menon treats a diligent from her mobile van successful Vedicherla village, successful SPSR Nellore district. File.

Neurologist Dr. Bindu Menon treats a diligent from her mobile van successful Vedicherla village, successful SPSR Nellore district. File. | Photo Credit: K. RAVIKUMAR

Rural people deliberation that they are possessed by a God aliases Goddess and spell to sorcerers alternatively of taking medicines, she explains successful speech pinch The Hindu here.

‘’It is important to return medicine for a longer play for patients suffering from epilepsy, changeable and different neurological disorders. But galore patients successful villages discontinue medicine for various reasons’‘, she observes.

People are astatine a consequence of processing neurological disorders chiefly because of depletion of communal brackish overmuch higher than nan required amount of astir 1 spoon per day. Sedentary manner is besides posing a large risk, adds Dr. Menon, who has studied nan effect of prolonged medicine connected epilepsy patients nether an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) project.

More
