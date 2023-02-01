NEO asteroid nearly the size of the Washington Monument set to zip past Earth

An asteroid estimated to beryllium astir 525 feet (160 meters) successful diameter, aliases astir 30 feet (9 meters) awkward of nan tallness of nan Washington Monument successful Washington, D.C., will zoom past Earth early Wednesday greeting — though it does not look to airs immoderate threat.

NASA is search an asteroid classified arsenic a near-Earth object, aliases NEO, named 2013 WV44.

According to nan abstraction agency’s website, NEOs are "comets and asteroids that person been nudged by nan gravitational attraction of adjacent planets into orbits that let them to participate nan Earth’s neighborhood."

An illustration of an asteroid. (Credits: ARTWORK: N. Bartmann (ESA/Webb), ESO/M. Kornmesser and S. Brunier, N. Risinger (skysurvey.org))

"Composed mostly of h2o crystal pinch embedded particulate particles, comets primitively formed successful nan acold outer planetary strategy while astir of nan rocky asteroids formed successful nan warmer soul star strategy betwixt nan orbits of Mars and Jupiter," NASA said connected its website.

The asteroid is expected to travel wrong 2.17 cardinal miles of Earth astir 2 a.m. EDT (6 a.m. UTC), arsenic it hurtles past nan 3rd stone from nan sun astatine a velocity of astir 26,000 mph.

A spokesperson for NASA told Fox News Digital that asteroid 2013 WV44 was discovered successful 2013. The asteroid’s orbit is very good known to nan Jet Propulsion Laboratory and does not airs a threat to Earth.

Asteroid successful abstraction adjacent world successful sunlight (iStock)

This is not nan only asteroid this week to make NASA’s asteroid watch list.

On Tuesday, an asteroid astir nan size of a autobus came wrong 645,000 miles of Earth; and 2 astir nan size of airplanes came wrong 2.4 cardinal and 3.5 cardinal miles of nan planet.

And astir 7:20 p.m. Sunday, an asteroid called 2023 MU2 betwixt 13 and 29 feet successful diameter, aliases astir nan size of a three-story building, came wrong 134,000 miles of Earth, a small much than half nan region to nan moon.

Asteroid MU2 was discovered past week and was confirmed by nan International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center, Space.com reported.

Brie Stimson of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.