Netflix's adorable stop-motion Pokemon series finally has a release date

Earlier this year, we sewage our very first look astatine Pokemon Concierge - nan upcoming stop-motion show coming to Netflix later this year. The show looks perfectly adorable pinch a tiny teddy carnivore artistic arsenic good arsenic appearances from each of our favourite Pokemon. The bully news is that we don't person to hold very agelong astatine each to cheque into nan Pokemon Resort.

As revealed during Netflix's J-Content Presentation complete nan past weekend, we'll beryllium capable to meet concierge Haru, Psyduck, Chandelure, and galore much Pokemon erstwhile Pokemon Concierge releases successful December 2023.

Along pinch nan merchandise date, we besides sewage to spot a behind-the-scenes look astatine Pokemon Concierge - which has been crafted by Dwarf Studios, nan workplace responsible for chap Netflix bid Rilakkuma and Kaoru.

In nan video, nan sound character for Haru, Non, takes america connected a circuit of nan Pokemon Concierge group astatine Dwarf Studios wherever we get a sneak peek of immoderate of nan Pokemon we're going to spot successful nan upcoming show, arsenic good arsenic find retired immoderate of nan techniques nan animators utilized to bring nan Pokemon to life.

Set up alongside nan gorgeous miniature props and sets, we tin spot fuzzy stop-motion puppets of Bulbasaur, Eevee, Panpour, Pansage, and Pansear. There's judge to beryllium moreover much guests checking into nan Pokemon Resort though, we'll conscionable person to hold until nan show to find retired who they are.

If Pokemon Concierge is thing for illustration Netflix's Rilakkuma and Kaoru, count maine in.