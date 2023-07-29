Netflix touts $900k AI jobs amid Hollywood strikes

1 day ago
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Netflix touts $900k AI jobs amid Hollywood strikes

Netflix buildingImage source, Getty Images

Netflix has triggered an angry consequence from striking Hollywood actors and writers aft posting a occupation advert for an artificial intelligence (AI) expert.

The caller position would subordinate its Machine Learning Platform team, which drives nan Netflix algorithm helping viewers prime caller programmes to watch.

It pays up to $900,000 (£700,000) per year, fuelling further outrage.

Hollywood unions are striking complete concerns astir really AI affects nan intermezo manufacture and pay.

The occupation listing, which was first reported by The Intercept connected Tuesday, is 1 of respective listed connected nan Netflix occupation page that calls for applicants pinch acquisition successful instrumentality learning (ML) and AI.

It is unclear from nan expansive occupation advert whether nan domiciled will counsel connected contented - nan TV programmes and films that Netflix chooses to put in.

Another unfastened listing for a merchandise head connected nan Machine Learning Platform squad says nan early worker will "collect feedback and understand personification needs" and yet helping pinch finance decisions.

The explanation appears to propose that nan domiciled will see utilizing AI to measure backing needs for different programmes.

This is simply a cardinal interest of nan national representing actors, Sag-Aftra, which has spoken of its fears that algorithms person excessively overmuch power.

Sag-Aftra's Fran Drescher told Time magazine nan singular occurrence of immoderate movie aliases tv programme is now overmuch little important than erstwhile broadcast tv was dominant.

"Algorithms dictate really galore episodes a play needs to beryllium earlier you scope a plateau of caller subscribers and really galore seasons a bid needs to beryllium on," she claimed.

"That reduces nan magnitude of episodes per play to betwixt six and 10, and it reduces nan magnitude of seasons to 3 aliases four. You can't unrecorded connected that.

"We're being systematically squeezed retired of our livelihood by a business exemplary that was foisted upon us, that has created a myriad of problems for everyone up and down nan ladder."

The writers' guild, WGA, has projected a strategy that regulates nan usage of AI successful nan penning process and prevents it being utilized arsenic root material.

Netflix declined to remark astir nan occupation listings, but has antecedently said AI will not switch nan imaginative process.

"The champion stories are original, insightful and often travel from people's ain experiences," Netflix has said.

The news of nan astir caller AI-based occupation listing was condemned by immoderate striking actors, who must gain $26,470 before being eligible for wellness security benefits.

"So $900k/yr per worker successful their godless AI service erstwhile that magnitude of net could suffice thirty-five actors and their families for Sag-Aftra wellness security is conscionable ghoulish," character Rob Delaney, told The Intercept.

Javier Grillo-Marxuach, who is champion known for nan bid Lost, accused Netflix of "pleading poorness while recruiting VERY (more than I've ever made successful a twelvemonth BY FAR) well-paid generals for your soulless service of silicon plagiarists".

Earlier this week, Netflix announced nan motorboat of a caller app - My Netflix - which nan institution calls "a one-stop shop tailored to you pinch easy shortcuts to thief you take what you want to watch".

Media caption,

Watch: Brian Cox: 'I americium concerned astir artificial intelligence'

More
Source Bbc

Related Article

Ulez: London mayor Sadiq Khan hails High Court ruling

Ulez: London mayor Sadiq Khan hails High Court ruling

18 hours ago
Trains strikes: When are they and why are they taking place?

Trains strikes: When are they and why are they taking place?

18 hours ago
Mark Zuckerberg: Threads users down by more than a half

Mark Zuckerberg: Threads users down by more than a half

18 hours ago
NatWest chair Sir Howard Davies says he won't quit over Farage row

NatWest chair Sir Howard Davies says he won't quit over Farage row

23 hours ago

Popular Article

Kourtney Kardashian, Christina Hall And Rachel Zegler All Saw Barbie, And Of Course Their Looks Were A+

Kourtney Kardashian, Christina Hall And Rachel Zegler All Saw Barbie, And Of Course Their Looks Were A+

17 hours ago
Lizzo And Her Recorder Took A Trip To The Shire To Pay Homage To Lord Of The Rings, And It's Utterly Delightful

Lizzo And Her Recorder Took A Trip To The Shire To Pay Homage To Lord Of The Rings, And It's Utterly Delightful

17 hours ago
NASA Plus is the latest streaming competitor

NASA Plus is the latest streaming competitor

17 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.