Never mind, tweets should be called posts now

Last week Elon Musk announced nan decease of Twitter arsenic a brand. He had nan sign connected nan HQ taken down and replaced pinch a garish X, he axed nan logo connected nan website and successful nan app too. Lingering longer was nan “Tweet” fastener itself. Today nan Tweet fastener concisely changed to Post, hinting that soon each grounds of nan small bluish vertebrate and its associated twitter will scrubbed from nan each spot X, nan institution formerly known arsenic Twitter, tin touch.

But that’s not why I deliberation it’s clip to discontinue nan “tweet.” I wanted to prevention it. I felt that it was intelligibly becoming independent of nan marque that had adopted it. I based on we should telephone each microblog posts tweets to debar this goofy rhythm of toots, skeets, threets, and now xeets. But pinch each vestige of nan sanction slow being scoured from nan societal media scenery “tweet” feels progressively portion of a bygone era.

It was meant to beryllium thing brief. Something singular successful nan creation of its conciseness. In a tweet Roger Ebert erstwhile likened nan the 140-character blog to poesy owed to its basal brevity. Now if you salary capable you tin person up to 4,000 characters successful a Tweet, aliases you tin get 500 characters for free connected Threads, astir 5 times Twitter’s original characteristic limit. You nary longer person to beryllium truthful economical pinch your words.

But nan existent logic we person to extremity calling microblog posts tweets isn’t because nan microblog itself is slow shedding its micro aliases because X is changing nan Tweet button. We person to extremity utilizing it because I’ve really tried for nan past fewer weeks since I called for america each to telephone them tweets and it sucked. “Hey did you spot that Thread tweet” sounds sillier than “hey did you spot that Thread post” erstwhile its a 500-character screed astir someone’s Diablo IV build. Ditto for “Can you judge what that woman tweeted connected Mastodon?”

So folks we are going to conscionable person to instrumentality pinch “post”. It’s not arsenic fun, it doesn’t do thing to someone’s trademark, and it won’t arsenic neatly explicate a business arsenic “the President conscionable tweeted.” But astatine slightest it’s easy to say.