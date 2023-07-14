New AI Memecoin Shiba Memu Raises $798K in Nine Days

London, United Kingdom, July 14th, 2023, Chainwire

Shiba Memu, a caller dog-themed memecoin, has reported beardown request for its presale, raising almost $800,000 successful conscionable 9 days. A full of $798,000 worthy of SHMU tokens person been purchased truthful acold up of nan memecoin’s charismatic speech launch.

The task is centred astir combining AI pinch precocious memetics to create a token that tin marketplace itself. Throughout its presale, which lasts for 8 weeks, nan value of nan token will summation each 24 hours, until it yet launches connected aggregate exchanges. SHMU tokens are presently disposable to bargain connected nan official website.

Shiba Memu intends to go nan apical canine by utilizing AI to make its ain marketing, doing nan activity of aggregate agencies successful existent time, and yet becoming a crypto trading powerhouse. Launched astatine $0.011125 connected time 1 of nan presale, nan coin will summation successful worth by $0.000225 each time until launch.

From time 1 to time nine, nan costs of SHMU tokens roseate by 16.18%. There follows a 41% summation scheduled by time 21 and, astatine nan extremity of nan presale connected time 60, nan SHMU token will costs 119.3% much than nan first motorboat price.

Shiba Memu’s roadmap is centered astir harnessing nan powerfulness of AI exertion to disrupt a accepted market. Its AI will study from successful trading strategies, constitute its ain PR, and beforehand itself crossed applicable forums and societal networks. Shiba Memu will beryllium capable to make contented based connected nan information that its AI continually analyzes, publishing this connected respective online platforms. It will past show and analyse nan occurrence of its trading efforts and set them accordingly, perpetually learning and improving contented successful bid to further optimize results.

The automatic quality of nan level removes humans from contented trading efforts, reducing delays and eliminating time-consuming tasks. It besides intends that Shiba Memu will beryllium incredibly debased maintenance, conscionable for illustration a real-life dog.

Shiba Memu has earned support from CertiK, a top-tier blockchain auditor, which gives investors assurance that nan project’s codification and specifications person been reviewed and that nan Shiba Memu squad has passed a KYC process, reinforcing nan project’s legitimacy. SHMU token holders will besides beryllium capable to liking their coins to gain further SHMU tokens. Shiba Memu has in-built, autochthonal utility, making it a imaginable semipermanent clasp for meme fans and crypto enthusiasts alike.

(SHMU) is simply a caller dog-based crypto meme coin supporting a level that uses AI to marketplace itself and make hype among online communities, frankincense creating a unsocial self-marketing meme. This exertion will go much wide adopted wrong nan blockchain arena successful nan coming years and solidify Shiba Memu’s position arsenic a genuine pioneer. The cutting-edge AI exertion down nan task reveals existent invention successful nan meme coin sector, and promises to present mini and medium-sized businesses entree to powerful trading solutions that could some trim costs and present competitory advantage.

