New AirPods could have a touch screen – but would it even be useful?

2 hours ago
Apple Patent for touch surface connected AirPods case
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is ever looking to innovate pinch nan AirPods line, and this caller patent seems to bespeak nan adjacent destination for nan AirPods. In a move that seems some absorbing and perchance useless, Apple has revenge a patent that is going to put a touch surface connected nan extracurricular of nan AirPods case, amongst different things. It sounds cool, but conscionable really useful could it be?

Why, though?

AirPods Patent pinch compression gesture

(Image credit: Apple)

The patent specifications immoderate caller power methods successful nan AirPods case. The main 1 is evidently nan surface connected nan case, and it will beryllium utilized for a mates of different things. It will enactment for illustration a distant power for Apple Music, letting you skip, region and alteration nan measurement from nan lawsuit itself. It's a cool feature, but yet a unusual one. After all, if you tin propulsion retired your AirPods to alteration track, surely you tin do nan aforesaid point pinch your best iPhone?

The surface besides looks to show different accusation arsenic well, including nan root of nan audio playing connected nan AirPods. That could beryllium a movie, a message, aliases a telephone call. But again – it's each visible connected your phone.

AirPods Patent pinch compression gesture

(Image credit: Apple)

The different cardinal power method is squeezing, and this sounds much useful than a mini touch screen. Users will beryllium capable to alteration definite parameters by giving their AirPods lawsuit a speedy squeeze, thing that could beryllium done wrong a pouch without having to look astatine nan lawsuit and its caller mini screen. This, if anything, is nan cardinal innovation.

Apple says successful nan patent that it's to adhd usability to a instrumentality that traditionally is only for charging nan headphones. "The inferior of nan headphones tin beryllium enhanced, and personification power complete a user's wireless headphones tin beryllium improved, by configuring a headphone lawsuit pinch an interactive personification interface." It's an absorbing idea, but 1 that seems a small useless, moreover erstwhile Apple's reasoning is taken into account. No news connected what AirPods nan lawsuit would beryllium on, truthful whether we'll spot it connected nan AirPods 4 aliases nan AirPods Pro 3 nary 1 knows.  Perhaps, erstwhile nan caller AirPods travel out, we'll find retired much astir really these caller power methods are going to activity successful nan agelong run.

Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to travel guides tin move immoderate iPhone proprietor into an Apple aficionado

As nan Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts complete a decade of acquisition successful uncovering nan champion prices of Apple products to work, helping you prevention money connected nan instrumentality that you want. An audiophile astatine heart, she loves each things audio and visual, but you’ll besides find her drooling complete nan latest Macs and MacBooks. With a Masters successful screenwriting, Tammy likes to walk her free clip penning feature-length and TV screenplays aliases driving integer cars astir virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't inquire her astir AirPods Max - you astir apt won't for illustration her answer.

Source Imore

