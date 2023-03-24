New Captain America 4 BTS Photos Hint At Major Character Death

As accumulation for Captain America: New World Order progresses, fans are looking for immoderate hints they tin get astir what Sam Wilson is successful shop for arsenic he takes connected nan mantle. Now, caller group photos propose Captain America 4 could characteristic a awesome characteristic death.

Directed by Julius Onah and written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, Captain America: New World Order will beryllium nan first movie featuring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson arsenic nan caller Captain America. Mackie is joined by Danny Ramirez playing Joaquin Torres, nan caller Falcon; Carl Lumbly arsenic Isaiah Bradley, a erstwhile super-soldier who appeared successful The Falcon and nan Winter Soldier; Tim Blake Nelson arsenic Samuel Sterns, a cellular biologist pinch ties to nan Hulk; Liv Tyler arsenic Betty Ross, a cellular biologist and ex-girlfriend of Bruce Banner; and Harrison Ford arsenic Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, Betty Ross's begetter and nan President of nan United States during nan events of nan movie. Mackie has rather respective supporting formed members - unfortunately, not each of nan characters will survive.

Captain America 4 set photos posted by Jo Entertainment Studio connected Instagram show some Mackie and Tyler successful a cemetery wearing what appears to beryllium ceremonial attire. Also coming successful nan photos is simply a female successful subject garb, which suggests that Sam Wilson and Betty Ross are attending a subject funeral. Something that is besides of statement is that Mackie is wearing a sling complete his general achromatic suit - immoderate happened earlier nan ceremonial near Sam injured.

Captain America: New World Order occurs during Marvel Studios' Phase 5, which is group to see galore heroes who haven't had a chance to measurement into nan limelight. The Marvels, Thunderbolts, Blade, and Echo will each attraction connected characters who aren't needfully caller to viewers but haven't been fixed abstraction to show their stories. Captain America: New World Order is nary different. This will beryllium nan first MCU movie led by Mackie's Sam Wilson and will re-introduce Betty Ross, Samuel Sterns, and Thunderbolt Ross to nan MCU. The movie besides marks nan first big-screen appearances of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, 2 characters who had antecedently only been seen in The Falcon and nan Winter Soldier. Because galore fans person been assuming this caller Captain America movie will group nan shape for early characteristic arcs and interactions, nan proposal of a important characteristic decease is surprising.

Whose decease Sam and Betty are mourning is still successful question. Because Betty is Thunderbolt Ross's daughter, it's imaginable that nan ceremonial could beryllium his. However, pinch Thunderbolts set to merchandise not agelong aft Captain America: New World Order, it's improbable that President Ross will beryllium nan 1 six feet under. Others estimate that nan ceremonial is for Steve Rogers, whose decease has not been confirmed on-screen. While this wouldn't beryllium a shocking death, it would beryllium a fitting one. With Sam Wilson taking complete Steve Roger's erstwhile title, it's almost poetic for Steve Rogers' Captain America travel to end arsenic Sam's officially begins.

Captain America: New World Order releases successful theaters connected May 3rd, 2024.

MORE: Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Which Spider-Man Is Most Likely To Get Overrun By The Venom Symbiote?

Source: Jo Entertainment Studio