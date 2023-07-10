New federal health funding set to be discussed at premiers meeting

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2023 7:01 am

Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking disconnected a three-day gathering successful Winnipeg Monday successful which nan chaos successful Canada’s wellness attraction systems will beryllium beforehand and centre.

They’re gathering to talk really to usage $46 cardinal successful caller health funding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered successful February, successful speech for provinces and territories committing to targeted reforms.

All but Quebec person accepted nan backing offer, but nary person submitted plans connected nan targets and timelines they’ll usage to move nan caller backing into fixes for Canada’s ailing but beloved public-health attraction programs.

Canadian Medical Association president-elect Dr. Kathleen Ross says wellness attraction must stay astatine nan apical of nan premier’s schedule astatine nan three-day meeting.

She says small has changed complete nan past fewer months erstwhile it comes to understaffed hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms and excessive backlogs.

The premiers will besides tackle economical issues and affordability during their meetings, which return spot arsenic Trudeau visits eastbound Europe to talk defence issues.

&copy 2023 The Canadian Press

